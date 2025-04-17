William, Prince of Wales, visits non league club to discuss diversity in football

The heir to the throne and patron of the Football Association visited the club and met with representatives from the FA and Pitching In Northern Premier Division One Midlands side Sporting Khalsa to discuss how to increase football opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds. | Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala

The heir to the throne and patron of the Football Association visited the club and met with representatives from the FA and the Pitching In Northern Premier Division outfit to discuss how to increase football opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds.

The visit was part of the FA's Reflective and Representative campaign which aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and Mixed Heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles and supporters like club secretary Manjit Gil got the chance to see the Prince roll up his sleeves and try his hand at officiating.

“He arrived at about one o'clock and met the CEO of the FA there, the local county FA and then met a couple of the Sporting Khalsa committee, said Gil.

“The course was running and we had a classroom set up and he actually went in and did the course and then went outside and refereed a seven-a-side game.

“He said his son plays and that he takes him on a regular basis on the weekend to play for a local team.

“He was saying it's harder at grassroots football than professional level. They're all microphoned and have got so much support and he knows hard it is for referees at this level and the pull back they get from parents or somebody else on the sideline.”

Sporting Khalsa are steeped in a history unique to the English footballing pyramid.

Founded by members of the local Sikh community, Khalsa became the first British Asian origin semi-professional team to own their ground in 2005.

The Pitching In Northern Premier Division outfit is one of a number of clubs across the country running courses teaching Black, Asian and Mixed Heritage people over the age of 14 how to become match officials.

Gil added: “What we've found is that a lot of kids play up to about 16 and then fade away from the game because they don't want to just play five-a-side.

“They prefer the organized game and having them involved this way might keep them in the game.

“We've got an under-16 team at the moment who are struggling for players and who decided not to play football going forward and just referee.

“They earn some pocket money and that keeps them motivated.”

Gil is one of countless volunteers who play vital roles at non-league clubs throughout the UK, with opportunities to get involved now available through the Pitching In Volunteer Hub.

Through entering their postcode, individuals can locate volunteering opportunities at nearby clubs and discover more details about which roles are available.

Gil said: “Everybody wants volunteers at the club. It's massively important. Grassroots football runs on volunteers.

“It can be difficult but once they come through that door, you tend to find that they stay for a number of years and get involved.”

Find volunteering opportunities near you at https://pitchinginvolunteers.co.uk/