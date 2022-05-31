There will be one major change at this year’s Wimbledon.

There is just under a month to go until this year’s Wimbledon.

Some of the world’s greatest players will make their way to SW19 looking to write their names in the history of lawn tennis’ premier tournament.

However, it is off-court issues that are dominating the build-up to the 135th hosting of one of the jewels of the British sporting crown.

When does Wimbledon 2022 get underway?

This year’s tournament will start on Monday 27th June with the first round matches scheduled to get underway at 11am.

The final day is set for Sunday 10th July.

When will the draw take place?

The qualifying rounds will get underway on Monday 20th June and will continue over the following three days.

The main draw will be held at 10am on Friday 24th June.

Why have Wimbledon ranking points been taken away by the ATP and WTA?

The All England club and Committee for the Wimbeldon Championships announced that they would “decline entries” from Russian and Belarusian players for this year’s tournament.

In a lengthy statement released last month, All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said: “We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime.

“We have very carefully considered the alternative measures that might be taken within the UK Government guidance but, given the high profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships.”

The ATP and LTA reacted to this decision by stripping Wimbledon of its ranking points.

Although both bodies confirmed their ‘unequivocal’ condemnation of Russia’s ‘devastating’ invasion of Ukraine, they stated they believe athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to compete at Wimbledon under a neutral tag.

In a statement released last week, they said: “We remain hopeful of further discussions with Wimbledon leading to an acceptable outcome for all concerned.

“More broadly, we believe this matter again highlights the need for a united governance structure across professional tennis so that decisions of this nature can be made in a joint manner.”

What have players had to say about the decision?

A whole host of players across the game have had a say on the decision - although only former women’s number one Naomi Osaka has suggested she may not feature at the tournament.

Two-time men’s champions Andy Murray believes there will still be “an extremely strong player field” despite the withdrawal of ranking points.

“They’ve taken points away - everyone’s still showing up” said Murray.

“My belief is Wimbledon will go ahead and have an extremely strong player field.

“Removing the points, if it doesn’t stop players from playing then I don’t think it’s a great move from the ATP. A lot of the players are frustrated and didn’t want that to happen.

“I don’t believe there’s anyone at the ATP that supports what’s happening in Ukraine.

“I think they’re trying to protect the players the best they can and that’s the decision that they’ve taken. Some players are fine with the decision but I think the majority of them were not.”

Which television channel will show the tournament?

The BBC will once again be the lead broadcaster for this year’s Wimbledon.