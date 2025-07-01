Two British players are set to go head to head on Tuesday afternoon in a highly anticipated Wimbledon clash as seasoned pro Daniel Evans takes on wildcard Jay Clarke in a first-round match.

Evans, 35, currently ranked No. 154 in the world, enters the tournament with a career that includes a Davis Cup victory, two ATP titles, and a career-high singles ranking of world No. 21, achieved in 2023.

Known for his single-handed backhand and gritty playing style, the Birmingham-born player has amassed over $8.8 million in career prize money and holds a career win-loss record of 158–184.

Born and raised in Hall Green, Evans began playing squash before switching to tennis. By age 13, he was training at the Lawn Tennis Association academy in Loughborough. Evans rose through the ranks to become one of Britain's most reliable performers on tour and a key member of the British team that won the Davis Cup in 2015—the nation’s first in 79 years.

Across the net will be 26-year-old Jay Clarke, ranked 196, who is no stranger to the big stage but still in search of a major breakthrough in singles. Clarke has a modest career win-loss record of 2–11 at the ATP level but has notched up multiple Futures and Challenger titles. He famously reached the Wimbledon doubles third round in 2017 after beating the defending champions with partner Marcus Willis.

Clarke’s sister Yasmin, is a former WTA player. The Derby lad will be hoping to upset the odds against the more experienced Evans.

This will be the first professional meeting between the two Brits and it will take place on Court 12 at the All England Club on Tuesday, July 1 at around 2.20pm.

Dan Evans’ match against Jay Clarke will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.