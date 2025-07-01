British rising star Jack Pinnington Jones is set to make his Wimbledon Centre Court singles debut later today, facing Argentina’s world No. 53 Tomás Martín Etcheverry in a tough opening-round clash.

Pinnington Jones, 22, has been awarded a wildcard for the main draw. The London-born player, ranked 281 in the world, has been steadily climbing the ranks, reaching his first ATP Challenger final at Ilkley last month.

A former British No. 1 junior and Wimbledon boys’ singles quarterfinalist in 2021, Pinnington Jones has been tipped as one to watch within British tennis circles.

A product of the American collegiate system, having attended Texas Christian University, he has already scored notable wins at the domestic level, including a victory over former British No. 1 Cameron Norrie at the Nottingham Open in 2024. While this will be his singles debut at a Grand Slam, he previously featured in the doubles main draw at Wimbledon last year.

British rising star Jack Pinnington Jones | Getty Images for LTA

His opponent, 25-year-old Etcheverry, is a seasoned campaigner with over $4.7 million in career prize money and a resume that includes a Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance at the 2023 French Open. Standing at 6’5”, the Argentine is known for his endurance and clay-court dominance, but he has also proved capable on grass, winning a five-set epic at Wimbledon last year and reaching two ATP finals during a standout 2023 season.

Etcheverry enters the match with a 14–19 win-loss record this season and a strong track record against higher-ranked opposition. He reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 27 in early 2024 and has steadily established himself as Argentina’s No. 3 player.

Tomás Martín Etcheverry is Argentina’s No. 3 player | Getty Images

This will be the first meeting between the two players. While Etcheverry starts as the clear favourite based on experience and ranking, Pinnington Jones will have the home crowd behind him.

The match has been scheduled for 4.30pm on Court 17 and will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.