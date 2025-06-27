Wimbledon draw: Who is British wild card Mimi Xu? 17‑year‑old Welsh sensation set to face Emma Raducanu

Mimi Xu of Great Britain plays a backhand against Katie Volynets of United States during the Women's Singles Third Round match on day 4 of the Lexus Nottingham Open

Mimi Xu is the first Welsh player in the Wimbledon singles main draw for 20 years. Rebecca Llewellyn, a former world No.280, entered the singles and doubles at the Championships in 2005.

Emma Raducanu is set to meet British wildcard Xu in the opening round of Wimbledon. Raducanu came close to securing a seeding for Wimbledon and is likely to face world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a potential third round showdown at Wimbledon.

In what shapes up to be a fascinating all-British first-round clash, Xu has the potential to test Raducanu, who faces a challenging road if she wants to reach the business end of the Grand Slam. Knocked out of the Eastbourne Open in the second round, Raducanu will hope to avoid an early exit at Wimbledon.

Xu, a 17-year-old wildcard, is one of three home teenage newcomers in the women’s Wimbledon draw. Even though the Wimbledon opener is Xu's first shot at British No. 1, Raducanu had shared a court with Mimi in the summer of 2022.

“Just at the beginning of the grass court season, Emma Raducanu wanted to play last minute at the NTC on the grass and she bumped into one of our juniors off the court, Mimi Xu, and she actually offered to play with her for 45 minutes - that's something that Mimi is never going to forget,” former British No.1 Katie O’Brien told Western Telegraph.

Junior prodigy who prefers hard court

Born on 2 October 2007 in Swansea, Xu first picked up a racket at just three years old, beginning her tennis journey at the Tennis & Squash Club. She managed to break into the 10 of the junior world rankings last year. Ranked 302 in the WTA rankings, the right-handed Swansea star is coached by the LTA coaching team.

Gearing up for the Wimbledon in 2021, Xu was the youngest player to feature in the junior tournament. Xu entered the round of 16 of the tournament in 2022 and 2023. After playing the singles quarter-finals and the doubles semi-finals at the Australian Open in 2024, the 17-year-old from Swansea made it to the quarter-finals of the girls' doubles at French Open.

Historic return for Wales in Wimbledon draw

In the lead-up to the Championships this year, Xu upstaged Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour and 27 minutes at the Lexus Nottingham Open. Xu's impressive win as a WTA main-draw debutant was her second career Top 100 triumph. She eliminated No. 1 seed Alycia Parks in the first round of the Birmingham WTA 125 to enter the quarter-finals. Wales have three confirmed players at Wimbledon this year.