Wimbledon heat like nowhere else, says defeated Dart

Harriet Dart admitted the British heat was like nothing she’d experienced after defeat on a sizzling first day at Wimbledon.

The British wild card came from behind to take the first set but then saw control of the contest slip away as the Hungarian fought back amidst temperatures of over 30 degrees celsius in south-west London.

The deciding set took just shy of an hour as the two players sweated it out, with Dart eventually tasting defeat to end her singles run at the first hurdle.

And the Hampstead player admitted she had never played in such sweltering conditions as those at her home Slam.

“It was challenging but it’s the same for everyone,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve played a match where it was this hot on grass.

“We’re not very well equipped in this country to deal with it, so it becomes more of a shock. I’ve played in hotter places but here it’s a shock because even when you go inside it’s still pretty warm, so you can’t escape it.

“It was difficult with half the sun on the court and half of it in shade. I was slow to adapt to seeing the ball but she served really well, particularly in big moments.”

Dart made a memorable run to the third-round last year, defeating compatriot Katie Boulter in an absorbing battle of the Brits en route.

But the 28-year-old insisted there was no lingering memories of her previous Wimbledon experiences as she was simply left frustrated with letting a strong position slip away from her this time around.

“I’m disappointed,” she added. “I felt like I was in a winning position but she also played some good tennis so credit to her. Where it needed to be done, she was able to get over the finish line.

“Every tournament is new so I don’t try to think about what I’ve done previously. You can take confidence from wins in the past but it’s a new tournament with different opponents. It’s always going to be tough, whoever you play.”

Dart’s time in SW19 is not quite over, with the Londoner set to team up with Maia Lumsden in the women’s doubles.

They will take on McCartney Kessler and Clara Tauson in their opening match, before a potential meeting with top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova should they progress.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.