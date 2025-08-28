Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Injured Delaiwau Fiji's 'number one supporter'

Fiji next face Scotland in a must-win clash | World Rugby

Fiji wing Ilisapeci Delaiwau has refused to let injury dampen her excitement for the World Cup and is now the Fijiana’s 'number one supporter' after her own campaign was cut short.

Delaiwau was forced off in the 41st-minute of the Fijiana's loss to Canada last Saturday after sustaining a hand injury, with Fiji Rugby since confirming that the 25-year-old has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to the set-back.

Though Delaiwau is due to return home for rehabilitation, she has backed her former teammates to do the nation proud ahead of the side's second pool stage game against Scotland on Saturday.

“I am disappointed to miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup campaign but will be Fijiana’s number one supporter as I begin my rehabilitation,” said Delaiwau.

“We are sad to lose a player of Ilisapeci’s quality and wish her a speedy recovery,” added head coach Ioan Cunningham in a statement.

Delaiwau's withdrawal was preceded by the suspension of forward Bulou Vasuturaga, who received a two-match ban after she was given a red card for a dangerous tackle against Canada, ruling her out of the Fijiana's remaining pool fixtures.

Delaiwau's place in the squad will be taken by Rapeka Mata, who will join the squad in England shortly.

On the pitch, Cunningham has named Alowesi Nakoci at right wing as one of five changes to the starting XV that lost to Canada ahead of Fijiana's must-win clash against Scotland.

Joining Nakoci in the back three is Michella’e Stolz while Verenaisi Ditavutu comes in for Ema Adivitaloga at outside centre.

After impressing off the bench against Canada, Vika Matarugu has been rewarded with a start at tighthead prop, with previous incumbent Tiana Robanakadavu named among the replacements.

The front row is otherwise unchanged, with Loraini Senivutu at loosehead and Bitila Tawake at hooker.

Jade Coates and Mereoni Nakesa retain their places in the engine room and behind them are the familiar faces of captain Alfreda Fisher, Nunia Daunimoala and Manuqalo Komaitai.

Setaita Railumu starts at scrum-half, while fly-half Salanieta Kinita is entrusted with pulling the strings once more.

Perhaps the biggest name on the bench is Fiji's sole try-scorer against Canada Kolora Lomani, as well as youngsters Kelerayani Luvu and Adi Salote Nailolo.

