Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: New Zealand survive South Africa scare

Competing in their first-ever World Cup quarter-final, the Springboks used all their power to score first through Babalwa Latsha before Aphiwe Ngwevu levelled the game on the stroke of half-time.

South Africa gave New Zealand an almighty scare before succumbing to a 46-17 defeat to the world champions in their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

However, the Black Ferns responded emphatically as Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Kaipo Olsen-Baker and Renee Holmes all completed braces to book a place in the last four.

South Africa were quick to assert themselves as they drove their scrum forwards and won a penalty before moving themselves within five metres of the try line.

The Springboks were again able to show their physical power as they pushed for the opener, but saw a chance of a try go begging as the ball was fumbled to give New Zealand possession.

Head coach Swyn de Bruin knew that it would take something different to beat the defending world champions, and so they threw in a 15-person driving maul to move into Black Fern territory.

South Africa continued to dominate as New Zealand were unable to settle or play their game, but each time the Springboks got into a scoring position, a penalty or error let them down.

With 15 minutes gone, the players in white had had 82 per cent possession and made only three tackles to New Zealand’s 45.

Finally, after a quarter of the match had gone, South Africa took the lead to surprise the world.

Latsha powered through a gap to move her team within a metre and then went again to dot down and move her side ahead in jubilant scenes.

New Zealand were wounded and looked to hit right back, but Liana Mikaele-Tu'u was ruled to be an inch short.

The Black Ferns then levelled as Theresa Setefano weaved to the try line after Maia Joseph charged down a Libbie Janse van Rensburg kick right on the line.

Sorensen-McGee then moved New Zealand ahead for the first time with her seventh try of the tournament, having received the ball out wide.

South Africa, however, were not downhearted and used the final 10 minutes of the half to once again wear New Zealand down, first with another 15-player maul to move 10 metres from the line.

On the stroke of half-time, Ngwevu bulldozed past the Kiwi defence to level the game with 40 to play.

There was always a danger that New Zealand, having been battered and bruised, would look to do the same.

It took three minutes for them to respond after the break as Holmes went over, before Sorensen-McGee got her second of the match.

Olsen-Baker then began and ended a move for New Zealand’s fifth of the game to put the match out of sight of their opponents.

The back row completed her brace eight minutes later as Holmes finally nailed a conversion in windy conditions before the full-back got her second of the day as Sorensen-McGee converted.

Eventually, South Africa were able to stem the flow as they unloaded their bench, which had a 7-1 split between forwards and backs.

It gave them a chance for a final try of the World Cup, which Lerato Makua duly delivered as she was pushed through a gap.

However, Katelyn Vaha’akolo had the final say with a dance past two defenders for the last score of a pulsating game.

