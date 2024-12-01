Burman, Kamara and Shittu crowned champions as six GB Boxers earn medals at World Boxing Cup Finals in Sheffield | GB Boxing

The thrilling World Cup Boxing Finals saw huge success for Team GB and shows the future is bright for British boxing, writes Benjamin Conaghan.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 110 boxers from over 20 countries took part in the four-day tournament at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield. It was the culmination of the World Boxing Cup series for 2024 and followed events earlier this year in Sheffield (January), Colorado (April) and Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia (September).

The international contest, which began on Wednesday, saw representatives from team GB as well as male and female boxers from 12 countries battling for gold across six weight divisions. World boxing, the organisation which ran the cup, previously hosted their under nineteens competition in Colorado earlier in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s good to see the competition and such good international talent come to Sheffield. And I thought the hosting and quality of the production was top notch. Fights ran in a steady stream with few to no hiccups in the production. The fights, which were all streamed on World Boxing’s YouTube channel were exhilarating and showed a high level of pedigree.

To be honest, as both someone new to covering fights as well as new to watching fights live I was in awe of the whole production. I was sitting in the press area, maybe about 10 feet from the fighters in the ring, the closest I’ve ever been to the ring. At such close proximity, the talent of all the fighters was clear to see.

Some standouts of the competition for me include 57kg Brazilian former Olympian Luiz Olivera whose flashy footwork and defence won him gold in the competition.

Also impressing me was boxer Yeanji Oh who competes in the women’s 60kg division, also winning gold. Team GB also had great success in the tournament with three gold medallists in the tournament. This included the women’s 66kg division. Winner Dionne Burman won a split decision over fellow English fighter Kayla Allen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further success in the men’s divisions saw 80kg Dimeji Shittu win a wide unanimous decision over Japan’s Go Wakaya. Similarly, 71 kg Odel Kamara took a unanimous decision to cement a third goal for the GB squad.

Not only was the event a success for our GB squad but it also highlights a resurgence in British boxing. Our strong medal placement being indicative of a country which continues to churn out great amateur and professional stars. I would go as far as to say this is a golden era for British boxing.

Let’s start with the tremendous 2012 Olympic GB squad in which Anthony Joshua famously took home gold. Then who can forget the hugely successful 2016 squad. Most alumni from both of these Olympics have gone on to have successful professional careers.

Not only did we hold one portion of the world heavyweight championship when Daniel Dubois shockingly knocked out Anthony Joshua at Wembley this past September. But we have strong claims to the top of the heavyweight division as multiple of the top 15 fighters are British.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This highlights a massive shift as America formerly dominated such rankings however now Britain has strong claims to the sports elite brackets. Our success at the World Cup Boxing Finals should be celebrated as should our city of Sheffield for hosting it. There are lots of fighters who competed with compelling claims to further success in the amateur and professional ranks.

So as I reflect on such a great event, I am honoured to have had an early glimpse of the promising talent in this country and beyond. It will only get better from here!