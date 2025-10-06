World Cup-winning Red Roses inspire thousands at grassroots celebration RugbyFest

PA

Fresh from their World Cup victory, the Red Roses spent the weekend inspiring the next generation as RugbyFest 2025 brought grassroots rugby to life across the country.

RugbyFest was a celebration of rugby in England following the record-breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and Red Roses home-turf victory.

The weekend was designed to encourage new players, supporters and volunteers to get involved in the sport.

Central to this effort is FindRugby.com, where young fans, parents and future players can discover local opportunities to start their rugby journey.Hundreds of clubs hosted family fun days, mini festivals and taster sessions, uniting communities and giving new players the chance to experience rugby for the first time.

The highlight for many came as the Red Roses returned to the games’ roots, visiting local clubs across the nation from Caldy RFC to Teignmouth RFC to meet aspiring players, sign shirts, take selfies and share stories of their own first steps in rugby.

For Bracknell RFC, Chinnor RFC and Macclesfield RUFC, welcoming the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy created unforgettable moments for players and supporters alike.

Steve Grainger, Executive Director of Rugby Development at England Rugby, said: “The success of RugbyFest shows the appetite for rugby in communities up and down the country. Seeing the Red Roses visit places they have a connection to is incredibly powerful, and will inspire countless young players to follow in their footsteps.”

RugbyFest formed part of Impact ’25, the RFU’s Women’s Rugby World Cup legacy programme and is supported by The National Lottery. The programme is designed to grow participation and create more opportunities for women and girls to get involved in rugby over the coming years.

The Impact ’25 programme sees over £14.55m of Government funding committed to the sport in England and the home unions up to the end of March 2026, creating more opportunities for women and girls to get involved in rugby.

Andria Vidler, Chief Executive of Allwyn operator of The National Lottery, said: ““Through playing The National Lottery the public have been backing women’s rugby for over 20 years – made possible by the £6b they have raised for grassroots sport. Therefore, we’ve been delighted to be able to support RugbyFest and are thrilled that it’s been such a success.”

With RugbyFest drawing in thousands of families, supporters and future players across the country, the weekend has proven that the Red Roses’ success goes far beyond the pitch, ensuring their victory leaves a lasting legacy in communities for years to come.

Young people looking to take their first step into the game can find opportunities to get involved via FindRugby.com.