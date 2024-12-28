World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler injured in freak Christmas Day accident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottie Scheffler has suffered a freak injury while cooking Christmas dinner, forcing him to undergo surgery.

The world’s No. 1 golfer sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand after cutting himself on broken glass. Small glass fragments had to be removed during the procedure, and the 28-year-old has been ruled out of next week’s The Sentry tournament in Hawaii, the first of the season.

Doctors expect him to recover in three to four weeks, and he aims to return to competition at The American Express tournament in California on January 16.

Scheffler has enjoyed an exceptional run over the past year, winning an Olympic gold medal and seven PGA Tour titles. He was also named PGA Tour’s Player of the Year for the third consecutive season.

In May, Scheffler faced legal troubles during the US PGA Championship when he was arrested after allegedly trying to bypass a traffic jam caused by a fatal accident. He was later released and cleared to play his second round at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

The charges were ultimately dismissed due to insufficient evidence, and the arresting officer was disciplined for not activating his body camera during the incident.