World Rugby and ChildFund Rugby celebrate a decade 'Pass It Back'

Celebrating 10 years of driving social change through rugby on the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Rugby and ChildFund Rugby are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of ground-breaking sport for development initiative Pass It Back. Launched in 2015, Pass It Back has become a global movement for equity, opportunity, and leadership, reaching more than 80,000 young people across 36 countries.

Initially piloted in five villages in northern Laos, Pass It Back emerged from a simple but bold idea: that sport, particularly rugby, can be a catalyst for social transformation. As World Rugby’s first-ever Global Social Impact Partner, ChildFund Rugby has mobilised over £10 million in support of this vision, expanding the initiative’s reach and deepening its impact globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our collaboration with ChildFund Rugby is driven by a shared commitment to purpose and progress,” said World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin. “Pass It Back connects with communities far beyond the traditional reach of the sport, demonstrating the values of rugby through real, lasting impact. It’s a smart, strategic investment in the leadership potential of young people around the world.”

Pass It Back boldly challenges negative narratives impacting girls in sport. Since its inception, the initiative has reached 36 countries, and there have been over 82,000 player registrations, 3,100 coach accreditations delivered and more than 82,000 integrated rugby and life skills sessions.

More than half of the coaches and players in Pass It Back are women and girls – an intentional focus aimed at breaking down barriers to gender equity. From Hatice in Turkey, who regained confidence through rugby following a devastating earthquake, to female coaches in the Philippines leading disaster recovery after Typhoon Odette, Pass It Back stories illustrate how sport can build resilience and cohesion in vulnerable communities.

In Vietnam, Mai, a player with a hearing impairment, joined a community rugby team and found connection, purpose, and the opportunity to lead. Her journey is one of many that highlight the initiative’s commitment to creating spaces where every child can thrive – regardless of ability or background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Pass It Back enters its second decade, the focus has turned to scaling its impact and fostering deeper systems change, with recent expansions into Kenya and Madagascar. And ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025, World Rugby and ChildFund Rugby have launched Grassroots to Global – an initiative that celebrates women’s leadership, strengthens international connections, and drives investment in inclusive, community-led sport.

Margaret Sheehan, CEO of ChildFund Australia, said: “This milestone is a testament to the power of partnership. We’re grateful to World Rugby and to every player, coach, union, and supporter who has believed in the power of sport to change lives. Together, we’re building a generation ready to lead.”

You can find out more information about World Rugby’s partnership with ChildFund here.