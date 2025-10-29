Xu and Stojsavljevic headline British success at Lexus Wrexham Open

LTA

With both Mimi Xu and Mika Stojsavljevic reaching a maiden W100 final, the 2025 Lexus Wrexham Open (previously held in Shrewsbury) has once again proven its value for British players who have made the most of the opportunities available to them to earn ranking points and prize money on home soil.

The Lexus Wrexham Open, the first international tennis event staged in Wales in nearly 30 years, is one of 30 tournaments at the ITF World Tennis Tour, WTA 125 or ATP Challenger level hosted in Britain in 2025 under the LTA Performance Competitions Calendar (PCC). Since the PCC was established in 2022, the LTA has expanded the opportunities on offer for players to compete for prize money and ranking points, with the Lexus Wrexham Open, an ITF W100 event, the highest-level women’s tournament in Britain outside of the grass-court season.

Four British players, Xu, Stojsavljevic, Lily Miyazaki and Ella McDonald made the singles quarter-finals at the tournament held at the Wrexham Tennis and Padel Centre, while five of the eight players contesting the doubles semi-finals were British.

Both Xu and Stojsavljevic arrived in Wrexham off the back of a winning week at the ITF W35 Edgbaston where Stojsavljevic claimed the singles title while Xu won the doubles. Both have made significant breakthroughs with their rankings off the back of these performances – with Xu entering the WTA top 300 for the first time at No.256 while Stojsavljevic has risen 225 places to No.352.

Iain Bates, LTA Head of Women’s Tennis said: “It's very encouraging to see our players make the most of the opportunities provided - four singles quarter-finalists, three Brits in the doubles final - and two of our most promising younger players making the final. For Mimi and Mika, playing up at this level, reaching the final, gaining significant boosts to their rankings and ultimately having the opportunity to compete for the title in front of a home crowd - it was everything we want these events to be for our player group.”

Both finalists reflected on the importance of being able to compete in an event at this level on home soil. Mimi Xu said: "It gives us the opportunity to play at the higher level and for us younger players we know that our level's there, but tournaments like these really give us the opportunity to show that and prove it to ourselves and really helps our confidence.

"It helps us build that foundation at this level of tournament, so, yes, it's really helpful.”

Mika Stojsavljevic, who was awarded a wild card by the LTA to play in Wrexham added: "It's incredible really, especially for people like myself who are given the opportunity to maximise a wild card. It means a lot and I'm really grateful that the LTA gave me this wild card and I'm honoured to be playing here.”

The LTA Performance Competitions Calendar continues this week with an M25 and a W75 in Glasgow.