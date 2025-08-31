Yapp left to rue Australian ill-disicpline in USA draw

World Rugby

Australia head coach Jo Yapp was clear in her assessment that her side’s penalty count cost them the win against USA that would have seen them progress from Pool A.

The Wallaroos gave away 13 penalties during the match which regularly provided the Eagles with the opportunity to drive deep into their half.

That proved costly as four second half tries from USA saw them lead with eight minutes to go, before Eva Karpani’s try salvaged a draw for the team in gold.

The Eagles battled valiantly, twice fighting back to take the lead thanks to a brace from Freda Tafuna and scores from Keia Mae Sagapolu, Erica Jarrell-Searcy and Hope Rogers.

Doubles from Desiree Miller and 18-year-old Caitlyn Halse had put Australia in the ascendency, but in the end neither team could go onto win the game.

It means the final round of fixtures sets up a tantalising finale to see who will reach the knockout stages, with USA taking on Samoa, while the Australia face the Red Roses.

Yapp said: “It would have been easy when we were so close to full time, to have let our heads drop and think the game was done but we didn't. We kept playing and we put the ball in the corner, and we managed to come back and get the draw. So, I’m really proud of the girls for that.

“I felt we executed a lot of what we wanted to do, but the key bit in all of it was the discipline. Discipline in the second half hurt us. We need to work on that.”

Australia started the game the brighter of the two sides and scored early on through Miller, before Halse crossed over just before half time to put her team in the ascendency.

But USA flew out of the traps in the second half, scoring 26 points in a display which justified why many people have them as their dark horses for the competition, and Yapp expected nothing less from their opponents.

She continued: “We were not surprised by [their second half performance]. We know they're a passionate nation and we expected them to come out as strong as they did. What was frustrating was the back-to-back penalties that we gave away to give them entry back into the game.”

Australia did have the chance to pull ahead late on after Karpani’s try, but Sam Wood, who nailed three conversions out of six, hooked the potentially match-winning kick inches wide.

However, Yapp didn’t pin the result on Wood’s late miss.

“I don't think you can win or lose games on conversions like that,” she said.

“It certainly wasn't the reason we didn't get the win. She’s kicked outstandingly well through the last two games for us. We will rally round her, but you definitely can't put [the loss] on the kicker at the end.”

With England favourites to beat Australia and USA also eyeing a win over Samoa, second spot in Pool A could come down to points difference and Yapp said her team will learn their lessons from the game in York.

She added: “We need to regroup and review [the game today} and we need to take the learnings from today to make sure that we're better again next week.

“Everything's one game at a time and we'll preview England and that will decide what we’re going to do for the week ahead.”

