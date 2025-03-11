YONEX All England Open Day 1 Preview: Christie begins his defence

Christie beat compatriot Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to win the title | Yves Lacroix/Badmintonphoto

There are a whole host of former winners in action on Day 1 of the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham

Jonatan Christie will be the first defending champion in action on Day 1 of the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025.

The Indonesian World No. 3 will take on Jun Hao Leong of Malaysia in the fourth match on Court 4 on Tuesday as he looks to defend his men’s singles title. Also in action in the men’s singles will be World No. 6 Li Shi Feng of China when takes on Brian Yang of Canada early on Court 3.

The tournament begins with mixed doubles on Minoru Yoneyama court with Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia taking on Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand. Puavaranukroh and Paewsampran are riding a wave having won the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters at the beginning of February.

There will be no home comforts at the All England as they look to set the tone for the tournament with a blockbuster clash against the World No.3s. World No.2s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China take on Yong Kai Terry Hee and Yu Jia Jin in the first meeting between the pairs.

In the women’s singles, Akane Yamaguchi headlines the women’s singles with the World No.3 in action third on Minoru Yoneyama. The beaten finalist in 2024 will take on Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam with her compatriot and fellow occupant of the top 10, Tomoka Miyazaki also in action.

Miyazaki will take on Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark on Court 12BET. She will be followed by another pair of finalists from 2024 in the form of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia. The pair begin their campaign for revenge also against Danish opponents as they face Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard.

Also in the men’s doubles on Day 1 are French brothers Christo and Toma Junior Popov and Sean Vendy and Ben Lane who are flying the English flag on Tuesday. Three Scots are in action on Tuesday with Kirsty Gilmour taking on Shuo Yun Sung in the women’s singles.

Julie Macpherson is in action twice, with Alexander Dunn in the mixed doubles and then rounding out the day with Ciara Torrance in the women’s doubles. Also in the women’s doubles, fourth seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan take on Nga Ting Yeung and Pui Lam Yeung of Hong Kong.

The World No.7 and 8s will also take to the grey court on Day 1 with China’s Yi Jing Li and Xu Min Luo and Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi of Thailand both in action.

