Young archer earns selection to prestigious sporting programme

Freyja Dís Benediktsdóttir

Archery runs in the blood for Chloe A’Bear and the Gloucester markswoman is poised to hit her career targets after earning selection to a prestigious sporting programme.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archery runs in the blood for Chloe A’Bear and the Gloucester markswoman is poised to hit her career targets after earning selection to a prestigious sporting programme.

Inspired to take up the sport after watching her mum and grandmother at a young age, A’Bear has already represented Great Britain at under-21 international level and is poised for more success after being singled out by charity SportsAid as an athlete with the potential to reach the very top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, the Gloucester native won an under-21 Women’s Compound Team silver medal at the 2022 European Youth Championships and the 19-year-old is already setting her sights on making the step-up to senior level.

A'Bear said: “This year is my last year as a junior. I’ve done five years shooting for GB as an under-18 and then under-21. Next year, I move into the senior category.

“The step-up in the competition would be good but also having the opportunity to possibly go to World Cups and stuff which I’ve not done before. I’m working toward getting the qualification scores to join the senior squads in winter and I’ll see where that takes me to next year.

“There’re lot of talented archers in the category.”

A’Bear is one of 50 athletes supported by a partnership between SportsAid and Pitching In, a multimillion-pound grassroots sport programme established by Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SportsAid athletes like A’Bear are Great Britain's brightest sporting prospects. They are nominated to SportsAid by the national governing bodies of more than 60 sports based on set criteria from each.

The typical value of a SportsAid award is £1,000 with money generated through a combination of commercial partnerships, trust and charitable funds, and fundraising activities.

She added: “With the money, I was able to go to Bulgaria for the European Youth Cup which was fully self-funded. To be able to do that and be able to compete at all the major shoots here in the UK and not have to pick.

“Hopefully going into next year, I’ll be going to more international competitions. In the indoor season there are a few internationals which aren’t anything to do with GB and it’d be good to get those off the circuit done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A’Bear combines her ambitions on the target field with a degree in Editorial and Advertising Photography at the University of Gloucester, alongside a part-time job in the retail industry.

And while challenges abound with devoting enough time to all three, the Gloucester archer shared her secrets to her success.

She revealed: “It’s quite difficult making sure you give enough time to each. It’s not getting wrapped up in one.

“I can’t get wrapped up in archery because I’ve got a degree to do as well. I feel like I’ve found a good balance. I’ve been able to train enough and also get my work done.

“It’s not easy but I can do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, is proud to be championing the next generation of British sporting heroes by providing talented young athletes with financial support and personal development opportunities in partnership with SportsAid. Visit entaingroup.com to find out more.