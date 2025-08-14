Young tennis duo claim national title on Wimbledon's hallowed lawns

Kamran Arif and Kai Seed at Play Your Way To Wimbledon 2025 | imagecomms

Kamran Arif and Kai Seed claimed the boys' U18 doubles title on the Wimbledon's grass courts

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelmsford’s Kamran Arif and Kai Seed were over-the-moon to lift silverware on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon last week in what was an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Arif and Seed, 14, who both attend King Edwards Grammar School and live in Chelmsford, featured in the national finals at Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, which is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition and is delivered in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

Arif, who described Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz as his tennis idols, soared to victory in the boys' U18 doubles finals alongside close friend and schoolmate Seed and revealed it was an experience he will never forget.

He said: "I was just quite happy to be here so it feels really special to win.

"There is no one I would rather win with here than Kai. We are both quite relaxed and it's always better playing with someone you know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seed added: "It was a really good atmosphere and it's really busy which makes you a little bit nervous but apart from that it's good.

"It's really good to be here and to win with someone like Kam because he is so good.

"I'm really happy to get the overall prize.

"I came last year for a school trip and a few years ago with my family.

"It was never really a big dream of mine but I used to want to be a professional tennis player. I really hope it can help with my composure and learning how to handle pressure in everyday situations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s tournament delivered over 10,000 playing opportunities with thousands of singles and doubles players taking part at 800 venues, leading to county and area finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on the All England Club’s Aorangi Courts from 3 – 9 August 2025, with Arif representing Hampton Sports and Leisure Tennis Club.

The competition aims to broaden playing opportunities and to inspire people of all ages and abilities to play tennis and follow in the footsteps of their tennis heroes by competing for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

In addition to 14 and under singles, 18 and under doubles and adult doubles draws, the categories also included wheelchair (adult and juniors), learning disability and visually impaired competitions. The national finals also saw the return of popular para-standing and deaf tennis exhibition matches held during the week.

World No.1 wheelchair doubles partners and Vodafone ambassadors Alfie Hewett OBE and Gordon Reid OBE were in attendance to cheer on the players at SW19 and offer their experience and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would have loved to have had something like this when we were younger and playing,” said Hewett.

“Play Your Way to Wimbledon is a massive event for someone to pick up a racket for the first time or start playing again if they haven’t for a while.

“It’s about being active at grassroots level, making friends and new tennis partners and that is the beauty of events like this.”

Reid added: “We want tennis to be available and accessible to everybody and get as many people as possible enjoying the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event encapsulates that perfectly and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition. It is delivered by Vodafone, in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club, forming part of the Vodafone’s ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots tennis in the UK and making the sport more accessible for players of all ages and abilities.