ParalympicsGB/Sam Mellish

Gloucester’s Tyler Walker is bringing the youthful energy as he began his first Paralympic campaign with GB’s wheelchair rugby team.

The 20-year-old is the youngest member of the team by nine years and is one of five debutants as part of ParalympicsGB’s squad who won gold last time out in Tokyo.

Walker did not feature in Great Britain’s opening 58-55 win over world champions Australia, but knows he has an important role to play on the bench.

“It is amazing, the whole experience, leading up to the game, the preparation, the crowds, it was a surreal experience and one I will remember forever,” Walker said, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with Team GB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

“The way we look at it and the way we prepare, everyone has got a role on the team.

“We have 12 players, and every player plays their part whether they are on or off the court. We’ve got things we shout from the bench to help players on court, and we make noise to boost them on and from a bench perspective.

“You might not get onto the court, but you still have a role to play, so what you’ve seen today, every player on the bench is shouting the same and enjoying being here.”

Walker was one of six players not to get court time as GB delivered a composed performance to power past two-time champions Australia.

The Cheltenham Tigers player only made his debut earlier this year as GB have gone through a rebuild after winning ParalympicsGB’s first medal in the sport three years ago.

He added: “It is one of those things, I am new to the sport, this is a whole new experience, we trust the coaches in their decisions.

“If I get out on court then amazing but I want to do what is best for the team and put the team out there that is going to go out there and get us the gold medal and if that is me on court or me on the bench, I'll play my part no matter what and just enjoy being here.

“I bring a bit of the energy, the youthful energy for everyone, try and put a smile on their faces and it is not as bad as people would think.

“I am ready to go whenever I am needed. Whenever the moment the coaches call on me, I am ready to go."

