Your 2025 fitness journey: turning small steps into sustainable success

Cameron Falloon, founder of Body Fit Training

With studios across the country, Body Fit Training (BFT)'s founder Cameron Falloon shares his tips on how to make 2025 the year of success when it comes to your fitness journey.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting a fitness journey in the new year can seem like a daunting prospect to many – especially in January. It’s cold, it’s dark – basically, it is hardly the ideal time to find the motivation to start your fitness journey.

This is presumably why most new year’s resolutions (fitness-based or otherwise) tend to crash and burn before we see February. In fact, a recent study revealed that one in six (17%) people stuck with their resolutions from last year, and of this group, only one in three (33%) claimed to have stuck with all the resolutions they made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But why do our resolutions tend to fail? And what should we do about it when it comes to our fitness goals? As founder of international fitness franchise Body Fit Training (BFT), Cameron Falloon, himself a former personal trainer, is as well versed as any in the art of helping people achieve their fitness goals. The key, he says, is turning small steps into sustainable success!

BFT Battersea

What we tend to get wrong

Firstly, let’s look at why new year’s resolutions struggle to see the end of January, let alone the start of spring! Don’t get me wrong, setting a fitness goal for the new year is a great idea – even the act of coming up with a target is progress in itself – but all too frequently we go about new year’s resolutions in the wrong way, especially when it comes to fitness. The targets we set for ourselves tend to fall wide of the mark. Here are some of the most common reasons as to why…

· Unrealistic goals – it’s easy to aim high – planning to go to the gym every day, run 1km or lose 10kg. But when you don’t feel like you are hitting your targets, it’s easy to begin to lose motivation.

· Lack of specificity – we get too vague! Goals like ‘get fitter’ or ‘run further’ often lose direction without clear, measurable steps. Think about your ‘why’ and then go from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· No clear plan – similar to the above. Without a proper schedule or a roadmap, it’s easy to lose track and drift away from your goals.

· Little accountability – without external support or a way to track your progress, we can get frustrated if we don’t see the results we want, making it easier to put off workouts, lose motivation, or give up entirely.

· Failure to adapt – goals that are too rigid can quickly become meaningless or impractical when life changes – being flexible in your goal setting is key!

Understanding where we often go wrong is the first step to making a change! And the secret to turning things around… well, it lies in the ability to set small, achievable goals that lead to lasting success.

The power of small, achievable goals for lasting success

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forget about those grand, sweeping resolutions you used to make, and instead break things down into smaller, more manageable steps – it’s about working SMARTer, not harder – and giving yourself the best chance to succeed.

Rather than diving in at full speed, take a step back and reframe your approach. Here’s a great framework for you to build SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals that stick:

· Be specific – making your resolutions too vague really is a no-go – it’s well intentioned but it doesn’t give you a clear direction. Pin down exactly what you want to achieve and then you can go from there.

· Make it measurable – tracking progress is key to staying motivated. For instance, if you’re aiming to run 10k, set incremental milestones like running 2km, then 3.5km, 5km and so on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Focus on what’s achievable – small, realistic goals give you the quick wins to boost your confidence. Each step forward reminds you that progress is happening, no matter how small.

· Keep it relevant – your goals should mean something to you! Whether it’s about improving your health, feeling stronger or working towards a personal milestone, tie your resolution to something that really inspires you.

· Set a timeframe – a deadline gives you focus and accountability. Without one, it’s easy to drift or procrastinate, so set a clear timeframe, adjusting your plan along the way if needed.

For those embarking on their first fitness experience, seeking out the support of a professional trainer is always a good way to go. At BFT, we host 8-Week Challenges (8WC) three times a year to inspire our members into action and guide them to results. Our coaches set SMART personalised goals with members and map out just how to reach them over the 8 weeks.

Now it’s personal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without wanting to sound like a broken record, your fitness journey isn’t just about knowing where you want to go; it’s about knowing how to get there.

Success starts with meeting yourself where you are. Acknowledge your current fitness level and use it as a foundation to build upon. There’s no rush to get everything perfect overnight though – think of it as a process of steady growth.

With that in mind, consistency always trumps intensity. While it may be tempting to go all out, sustainable progress comes from forming habits you can maintain for the long haul. And when motivation begins to wane, look at creating a support system. Accountability from friends, trainers or being part of a fitness community keeps you moving forward.

At BFT, we understand the power of support, so our 8WC programme is designed to provide accountability with expert coaching, personalised advice and the tools you need to stay focused – both during the challenge and beyond. We strive to create supportive studio environments which make it easier for you to stay committed and enjoy the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding joy in the process is key, too. Choose activities you genuinely enjoy, as it’s much easier to stick with something that feels fun and rewarding. For example, if you prefer going out for a long walk than going on a run, do just that – get out there for a stroll!

Perhaps most crucially, you need to fit your fitness journey into your lifestyle. Life can get busy, and that’s okay – you need to adapt your routine to what works for you. You might have laid all the groundwork, but if it doesn’t fit in with your daily schedule, the likelihood is your resolution will be consigned to history. Finding the right balance is what makes your fitness journey sustainable!

Remember, it’s not about perfection from the start! Trust the process, celebrate the small wins and over time, you’ll begin to see meaningful progress that lasts.