He won his first ever race as a teenager in 2016 and had ridden over 300 different winners over the last eight years - including 13 earlier this year, according to Racing and Sports.com. Tsukamoto was riding a horse called Cosmo Sea World on Saturday 23 March when his mount stumbled on a bend, throwing him to the ground. The Mirror understands that the jockey received medical treatment at the time and he was rushed to Kochi City hospital, but his death was announced later that same day.