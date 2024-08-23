Zak Skinner is the fastest he's ever been ahead of Paris 2024

IMAGO/PRiME Media Images via Reuters Connect (Beat Media Group subscription)

Zak Skinner hopes his Paris 2024 preparation behind the scenes can expose new people to para sport. Skinner will be part of Channel 4's new athletics documentary 'Path to Paris'.

Zak Skinner insists he has never felt so confident ahead of the Paris Paralympic Games.

The 25-year-old clocked a new T13 100m personal best of 10.94s last month at the London Diamond League, with T13 long jump World Championship bronze last year also setting the Tonbridge star up for success in the French capital.

Skinner's first Paralympic experience in Tokyo saw a fourth-place finish in the long jump and eighth place finish in the 100m but this time around, he believes he is in the form of his life and has the results to prove it.

"To have a Paralympics right on your doorstep when I'm in some of the best years of my life performance wise is hard to top," he said.

"I've not felt this confident for years, so that's quite nice. When you know you've ran a PB, you know that you're literally in the best shape of your life.

"Not only did I take confidence from the race but I took confidence to know that I can do it when it matters.

"My expectations are high, I'm going there to win.

"I really want to win the long jump, that's been a goal of mine for the last 10 years, but I think I'm capable of doing it."

Skinner is one of five athletes who feature Path to Paris: Paralympic Dreams, which airs on August 25 and is a project from Channel 4 and British Athletics, supported by The National Lottery – who have been crucial to Skinner's progress.

The documentary follows the fortunes of track and field athletes in their preparations for Paris 2024, giving viewers a unique insight into the journey an athlete takes, and the sacrifices they make to be able to compete for Paralympic gold.

Skinner hopes that his inclusion can be an insightful showcase into what it takes to be a Paralympic athlete, making use of the platform to generate more understanding of visual impairment in sport.

"I feel privileged to have been asked to do this documentary and a massive thank you to The National Lottery for funding it," he said.

"On a para sport side, we don't have as much exposure to the public and so to put this documentary together is an unbelievable way for us to showcase ourselves.

"People maybe don't understand the sport as much or do not understand impairments as much and we have both of those aspects shown in the documentary.

"I personally really wanted to get across the point that we are elite sportsmen and there to compete on the highest stage but I hope it also shows that other aspect of our lives that we are different and we do carry disabilities. It's a part of us and a fact of the Paralympics.

