Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 17-year-old badminton player from China has died on court during a game in Indonesia.

Zhang Zhijie, had collapsed during a group stage match against Japan in the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Sunday (June 30).

The tournament’s medical team arrived on the scene before an ambulance took him to a hospital, where Zhang died at 11.20pm. His final moments were captured in a video that has now gone viral, as he was seen waiting for a service return from his opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chinese badminton player Zheng Zhijie, 17 has died after collapsing on court during a game in Indonesia. | Chinese Badminton Association

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then appeared to go into a fit after collapsing but it took the medical team roughly about 40 seconds to attend to him. China's badminton association told state-backed China Newsweek that they were in communication with the Indonesian side about concerns over whether Zhang had received timely medical attention.

In a joint statement, Indonesia's Badminton Association (PBSI) and Badminton Asia said: "Badminton Asia, PBSI and the organising committee are immensely saddened and expressed their deepest condolences to Zhang's parents, family and Chinese Badminton Association (CBA).”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference in Beijing on Monday: “After learning about the incident, the Chinese Consulate General in Surabaya immediately contacted and coordinated with the Indonesian side's full rescue efforts, and sent personnel to the site of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We express our deep regret and condolences for the unfortunate death. Zhang Zhijie loved badminton and was an outstanding athlete of the National Youth Badminton Team," the Chinese Badminton Association said in a statement, expressing condolences.