Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV on the night of Friday 2 June and police are "increasingly concerned" about her.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in Ballymena in the late hours of Friday 2 June heading into the early hours of Saturday 3 June. (Credit: PSNI)

Police have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of a 21-year-old woman in Northern Ireland.

Chloe Mitchell has not been seen by friends or family after going missing on Friday 2 June going into the early hours of Saturday 3 June. Ms Mitchell, who has been described by police as a "high-risk missing person" was last seen in Ballymena Town Centre in County Armagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 26-year-old man has now been arrested amid the investigation. Police say that he is currently assisting with inquiries.

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell. We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of Friday June 2nd into the early hours of Saturday 3rd in Ballymena Town Centre.

“She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street. Chloe was wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.”

Phillip Mitchell, Ms Mitchell's brother, said that he has been left "broken" by his sister's disappearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSNI Supt Gillian Kearney added: "It's out of character for her not to have contacted her family or friends. Her family are being supported by specialists but it's a very worrying time.

"I hope she is safe and well and that's why we are appealing for information and for the public to look at her photo and contact us if they have seen her."

Searches have continued in the town with the Community Rescue Service carrying out searches along the Braid River in Ballymena. Regional Commander Sean McCarry told the BBC that the team was using “special equipment to assist with the search”.

He added: "The search is quite wide ranging. The focus, of course, is in the last place where Chloe was seen. Our teams are working along the Braid River. Because it has been so dry through the past few weeks there isn't a big flow in the river.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he placed emphasis on the fact that searches surrounding the river did not mean that police are currently working with the theory that the 21-year-old “got into difficulties in the river”, adding: "We are searching on the basis that it is within the vicinity of the search area. We concentrate on all waterways and all areas as we carry out the search."

The large search for Ms Mitchell has seen a housing block on James street in Ballymena also taped off by officers. She was seen on CCTV walking towards the street in her last known movements.