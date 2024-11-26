1 in 3 travellers seek 'out-of-this-world' destinations for next holiday

Saturn | Getty Images

Opodo shares alternative destinations that replicate out-of-this-world experiences for adventurous travellers wanting to visit unusual places

New research from Opodo, leading online travel agent, uncovers epic, planet-like destinations on Earth that mirror the landscapes of our solar system after insights revealed Brits are opting for unique destinations.

A survey of 1,500 UK holidaymakers was run to understand travel preferences and trends in destinations and holiday types people seek. The survey uncovered that nearly a third of respondents are keen to visit places that resemble landscapes from other planets.

With over 1 in 3 travellers feeling more adventurous on holiday (39%), and the same number willing to travel to space (32%) or other planets if they had the opportunity, it’s no surprise that respondents are increasingly interested in visiting unique and unusual destinations (38%).

In response, Opodo analysed destinations on Earth against factors like terrain, climate, and colour palette to uncover five destinations for each celestial planetary pairing.

Moab, Utah, is a match for Mars, while travellers should visit Saxon Switzerland National Park for a likeliness to Saturn.

The research asked travellers what planet they would most like to visit, with Mars coming out on top, followed by Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Neptune, Uranus and Mercury.

Each location was scored against several factors, including cost, landscape factors for similarity to their planetary pairing, the number of UFO sightings, and a stargazing score from 0-10 (10 being the highest) for those interested in seeing celestial events.

Over half of those surveyed (54%) prioritise visiting places of natural beauty on holiday, and these destinations offer great opportunities to tap into nature. For example, Lake Chott el Djerid is a vast, shimmering salt flat that turns into a surreal, colourful, mirage-like landscape after rainfall.

You can see the full list of out-of-this-world destinations on Earth here: https://www.opodo.co.uk/out-of-this-world-travel-destinations/

Pablo Caspers, Opodo Chief Travel Officer, added: “With 65% of the people we surveyed feeling that going on holiday is a form of escapism, there’s no better place to escape the stresses of everyday lives than some of the most unique, beautiful and out of this world destinations on earth.

"Our new research can help people to discover new places that they’d maybe never considered before. Exploring new places is a great way to gain new experiences - from the salt flats of Lake Chott el Djerid in Tunisia to the Norwegian Fjords in Norway, there’s a whole world of new discoveries waiting for travellers, without even leaving our own.”