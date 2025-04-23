1 in 5 Brits plan to cut accommodation costs amid rising holiday prices

Choosing cheaper accommodation was the most common way people planned to save money on their holidays.

The average person has had 3.9 holidays over the past 12 months, however, there has been a slight drop in the number of UK breaks from 68% to 65%.

With prices continuing to rise, a UK family of four taking a two-week break is likely to cost an average of £4792.

Considering this, the experts at Choose Leisure wanted to reveal the main reason less people are planning holidays by analysing Visit Britain’s sentiment tracker to highlight the main concerns

Participants were asked “How, if at all, would you say the ‘cost of living crisis’ is likely to influence your UK short breaks or holidays in the next six months?”

Choosing cheaper accommodation was the most common way people planned to save money on their holidays with less than a quarter (22%) stating this is a key way to cut back for many.

Almost one in five (19%) said they were willing to spend less on eating out and opt for free activities to be able to afford a short break or holiday in the next six months.

Money-saving Changes Total Choose cheaper accommodation 22% Spend less on eating out 19% Look for more ‘free things’ to do 19% Take fewer UK short breaks/holidays 13% Cut back on buying gifts/shopping at the destination 13% Do fewer activities 13% Choose self-catering accommodation 12% Travel when it’s cheaper (i.e. outside of busier time periods) 11% Stay with friends or relatives 11% Visit fewer visitor attractions 11%

Under a third (28%) of residents in the South East shared that they were happy to reconsider their accommodation options in order to cut back on costs – they were open to this idea the most out of all other regions.

Coming in a close second, 26% of the South West said they were happy to shop around for accommodation to afford other holiday experiences. In third place, the East of England recorded 24%.

Both the East and West Midlands ranked equally, with 22% open to choosing cheaper accommodation to manage their holiday budget.

Region Choose cheaper accommodation South East 28% South West 26% East of England 24% East Midlands 22% West Midlands 22% London 21% North West 20% North East 19% Yorkshire & the Humber 18%

Kent motorhome company, Choose Leisure, who conducted the researchshared the most effective ways to save money while travelling:

“Holidays can get expensive, but with smart planning, you can enjoy a great trip without overspending or sacrificing experiences.

“Choosing budget-friendly options like self-catering stays, hostels, or off-peak bookings can significantly cut costs. Pairing this with free activities and occasional home-cooked meals allows travellers to make the most of their trip without breaking the bank. Here are some key things to consider whilst planning your next trip.”

Smart Ways to Save Money While Planning Your Holiday:

1. Choose Alternative Accommodations

Instead of hotels, consider vacation rentals such as studios, chalets or motorhomes for more space and a kitchen to save on meals. For a free stay, try home exchanges but hostels are also great for budget-conscious solo travellers.

2. Travel Off-Peak & Book Smart

Avoid peak seasons as traveling in late September instead of July can cut hotel costs by 40%. Shifting check-in dates away from weekends can also help. Book flights and stays as early as possible following these rules: 3 months ahead for domestic trips, 6 months for international.

3. Use Loyalty Programs & Travel Credit Cards

Hotel rewards programs offer discounts and free stays through being loyal and collecting points. Travel credit cards provide cashback, free lounge access, and travel insurance. Frequent flyer miles can also lower flight costs.

4. Cut Food Costs

Book stays with free breakfast or a kitchen to save 30-50% on dining. Buy groceries locally and eat out strategically to avoid a big final bill, many restaurants also offer lunch specials which tend to be cheaper than dinner.

5. Use Public Transport

Skip taxis and rentals, many UK cities, including Manchester, Edinburgh, and Birmingham, offer affordable tram and bus networks with day passes. London offers unlimited travel options on buses, the underground and trains with designated zones - ideal for tourists planning to visit multiple sights in a day.