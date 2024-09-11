10 must-visit attractions in Orlando that aren't a theme park

Orlando is best known for its array of world-class theme parks and rollercoasters, with almost 900,000 Brits visiting the Floridian city in 2023, making the UK the second most important market for tourism, after Canada.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while you could easily spend your entire holiday bouncing from one dopamine-fueled high-octane day to the next, there are some incredible natural sights and attractions to take in – should you fancy a change of pace.

This part of the Sunshine State is truly tropical, and that gives rise to a range of wildlife, forests and countryside that are every bit as attractive as the theme parks. You won’t have to go far to see wonderful birdlife with some 500 species known in the area, along with local mammals such as cute armadillos and white-tail deer, and then the iconic alligators. You may even spot the occasional black bear!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all adds up to a great reason to visit Orlando, so next time, as well as visiting the theme parks, tick some of these sites off your to-do list. Here are the top 10 best nature attractions, from the experts at AttractionTickets.com

Lake Apopka wildlife

1. Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive: Considering this is only 25 miles north of Disney and is free to enter (Fri-Sun only), it might just be the best-value attraction in Florida. The 11-mile drive passes along Lake Apopka and through a major restoration area of former farmland that has been carefully rehabilitated to offer a glorious slice of natural Florida. The birdlife alone is spectacular (look out for ospreys, egrets and herons) but this is practically a guarantee of seeing gators in the wild. You’ll need to allow one to two hours for the full drive, but it is well worth it and is a great combo with a visit to nearby Winter Garden (and the Crooked Can Brewery!).

2. Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge: While this park is furthest away from Orlando (46 miles due east along Highway 50, next door to the Kennedy Space Center), it has one of the most diverse ranges of wildlife in a truly scenic setting. Start at the elaborate Visitor Center and buy a $10 pass for the seven-mile Black Point Wildlife Drive, which opens the way to the full panorama of the Refuge, where gators, the occasional manatee and a profusion of birds can all be seen from your car.

3. Lake Louisa State Park: Along the busy holiday villa centre of Highway 27 in Clermont is this beautiful example of Florida’s state park system, with 4,500 natural acres set among the lakes and rolling hills of Lake County. Guided horse trail rides are a notable feature, as are kayak and boat rentals, eco hikes and even a guided Segway tour to provide a thrilling all-round view of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Leu Gardens: Tropical gardens are a must-see experience in Florida, and downtown Orlando offers one of the best. Set alongside beautiful Lake Rowena, this 60-acre former private estate was gifted to the city for a knock-down price and is now a botanical oasis of lovely proportions. With 12 distinct sections boasting more than 12,000 plants, it is a haven of horticultural elegance, and also features historic Leu House and a world-class Camellia collection.

5. Kelly Park at Rock Springs Run State Preserve: Ready to go river-tubing? Then this is definitely the place for you! Set in the gorgeous extent of Rock Springs Run state park just 30 miles from downtown Orlando, Kelly Park is a magnificent chance to experience one of the state’s pure, free-flowing natural springs, where you can hire the all-important inner tubes to go “rump bumping” along the river (from a concessionaire just outside the park) to your heart’s content.

6. The Paddling Center: In the heart of tourist Kissimmee, it’s easy to miss this golden eco-tourism opportunity that puts visitors in the headwaters of the great Everglades themselves, but that would be to miss out on a remarkable opportunity to get up close and personal with the local flora and fauna. Rent kayaks or canoes and paddle through a glorious array of cypress swamps and prehistoric forest.

7. Disney Wilderness Preserve: You know the Disney company never does anything by halves, hence their collaboration with the Nature Conservancy is going to be something special. At 11,500 acres, it is one of the largest preserves in the state, and it features restored wetlands, longleaf pine forest and native scrubland, with miles of walking trails, just 27 miles south of Magic Kingdom. Even better, it is part of an eco-initiative of land stewardship that has become the poster child for habitat restoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Kraft Azalea Gardens: Head up to Winter Park for a walk on the mild side through this six-acre public park on the shore of extensive Lake Maitland. Shaded by enormous 200-year-old cypress trees, this informal garden boasts old Florida charm with its array of azaleas and Spanish moss-covered oak trees. It is also notable for a thriving snowy egret colony in the trees, as well as having the largest Banyan tree this far north.

9. Wekiva Island: When you want a genuine close-up of Orlando’s natural side, head to the northern suburb of Wekiva Springs and hire a canoe, kayak or paddleboard at this excellent hideaway on the headwaters of the Wekiva River. The pristine waters offer superb paddling through a part of Wekiva Springs State Park, while there are lots of creature comforts when you come back to dry land, with a great bar and resident food truck.

10. Tibet-Butler Preserve: Just a handful of miles from Disney, this quiet little nature preserve boasts a small-scale slice of Florida, with an array of walking trails and hikes leading to a boardwalk that offers views over Lake Tibet-Butler. The Vera Carter Environmental Center offers exhibits and explanations of the varied landscapes, which include pine flatlands, Forest wetlands and bay swamps. Be sure to bring some water with you for the hiking trails.

Don’t miss out on these incredible natural attractions next time you’re in the Sunshine State. More information and tickets for all the major theme parks and attractions, available at www.attractiontickets.com