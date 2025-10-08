3 in 5 Brits would pick a multi-generational cruise holiday says new research

Marella Cruises’ survey reveals thatnearly 3 in 5 (57%) Brits would go on a multi-generation cruise holiday, and nearly 2 in 5 (32%) of the nation stated that spending quality time with family is the top reason why Brits across all generations go on multi-generational holidays. Unexpectedly, Gen Zs (36%) are leading the trend, followed by Millennials (34%), Baby Boomers (32%) and Gen X (29%).

Results showcased that Brits choose multi-generational cruise holidays because the more people there are on holiday, the more fun it is (13%). Other reasons included that there’s flexibility/freedom of choice (10%), cruisers can split costs (10%), and older relatives can spend time with younger members of the family (7%) such as grandparents with grandchildren.

Surprisingly, more Gen Z Brits than Gen X (51% vs 20%) said they’d rather set sail with their parents – showcasing that multi-generational cruise holidays are popular with the younger demographic.

Marella Cruises’ booking data also revealed that Birmingham is cruising ahead as the UK’s top city for family and group holidays at sea - with Cardiff, Sheffield, Newcastle and Nottingham in the top 5 - many of these are opting to cruise with multiple generations.

To showcase their love of multigenerational cruise holidays, three generations of TV personalities Jess Wright, her son and mother Carol Wright have recently been onboard Marella Voyager cruising the Mediterranean Sea alongside their husbands.

The family took part in several family-friendly activities including relaxing in the spa, exploring the Italian city of Barcelona within their itinerary, visiting Marella Cruises’ free onboard kids’ club The M Club, enjoying sunset cocktails, watching live West End style entertainment onboard and spending time together as a family.

Jess Wright, TV personality and author said: “Spending real, quality time with my husband, both my parents, and Presley has honestly been amazing. Life gets so busy, so having the chance to come together as a full family—whether we’re relaxing onboard Marella Voyager or heading out to explore—has been such a gift. With all-inclusive at heart a holiday on Marella has really been the perfect way for all of us to make memories together.”

TV Personality and matriarch of the Wright family, Carol Wright, added: “There’s nothing quite like sharing these special moments abroad with Presley. Watching him have the time of his life in the kids’ club and seeing his face light up as we explore the sights of Italy together—those are memories I’ll treasure forever.”

Top 10 cities which book a family or group cruise holidays:

Birmingham Cardiff Sheffield Newcastle Nottingham Glasgow Belfast Swansea Bristol Leicester

Chris Hackney, CEO at Marella Cruises added:“With multi-generational cruise holidays on the rise, Marella Cruises makes it easy for every family member to feel looked after with our all-inclusive offering. From grandparents enjoying a drink at Indigo Bar and parents relaxing at Ocean’s Spa, to kids having fun at the M Club and everyone coming together for a round of mini golf—there’s something for all ages, all in one place.”

Jess Wright, and son Presley, take in the sea air onboard Marella Voyager

Jess Wright, and son Presley, celebrate a hole in one by Jess' husband, William-Lee Kemp

Carol and Mark Wright Sr have a moment onboard Marella Voyager