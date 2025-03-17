50% off Spring getaways this March with The QHotels Collection

The QHotels Collection is thrilled to announce its Super Spring Sale, offering overnight hotel stays at half the price! From just £26 per person per night including breakfast!

From just £26 per person you can enjoy a cosy overnight escape, with breakfast included. Or why not add a delicious dinner from just £53 per person, all available when you book before Thursday, March 27, for stays throughout March. If you don’t manage to book in time, there’s still up to 25% off on stays in April and May.

Explore Norton Park Hotel, Spa & Manor House, which is set in a blissful parkland just outside historic Winchester and only an hour away from London.

Step into Shakespeare country at Stratford Manor Hotel, superbly placed for taking in world-famous local attractions like Shakespeare's Birthplace and Warwick Castle. Or sink into relaxation at Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort set within the rolling Yorkshire countryside.

Stay at historic hideaways like Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort nestled deep in the serene North East landscape. Or visit the stunning Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa, set in eight acres of beautiful grounds in the peaceful Cheshire countryside.

Whether you're an outdoor adventurer, a food lover, or simply craving a change of scenery, every hotel in The QHotels Collection offers exceptional dining, elegant bars, and acres of outdoor space to explore.

Book your perfect spring escape now! Find out more about The QHotels Collection Super Spring Sale at https://www.qhotels.co.uk/offers/