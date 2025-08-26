58 destinations in 11 countries: Silversea's Silver Cloud departs on 75-day grand South Pacific expedition

Solomon Islands

Sailing from Fremantle (Perth) to Valparaiso, Silversea will immerse guests into some of the world’s most remote and enriching destinations in Australia, Asia, the South Pacific, and beyond.

Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, departed on 20th August on its Grand South Pacific Expedition 2025 — a 75-day odyssey through Australia, Asia, the South Pacific, and beyond. Set to discover 58 destinations in 11 countries, Silver Cloud will venture off-the-beaten-path to offer travellers the most enriching journey available in the region, marking an expression of the travel brand’s unique destination expertise.

Up to 25 members of Silversea’s industry-leading team of expedition experts will enhance the voyage with tailored educational enrichments inspired by the flora, fauna, cultures, and communities that are featured along the way. Special commemorative gifts, exclusive events available only to Grand Voyage guests, and various other enrichments will make this the voyage of a lifetime.

“From the remote shores of rarely visited gems like Palmerston Island, Adamstown, and Robinson Crusoe Island, to the iconic Kimberley Coast, Bora Bora, and Easter Island, the variety of experiences available to our guests during the Grand South Pacific Expedition 2025 is entirely unique,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea.

“There is no better way to connect with a region — its people, cultures, and landscapes — than by joining us on an extended voyage. And with a stellar line-up of expedition experts set to enhance the sailing for guests on this 75-day journey, our guests will once again enjoy the most personalized access to many of the world’s most enriching destinations, as they travel in Silversea’s signature level of comfort.”

A UNIQUE EXPEDITION TO 58 DESTINATIONS IN 11 COUNTRIES

Departing Fremantle (Perth) on August 20th, Silversea’s guests will follow Australia’s shores, exploring numerous points of interest, including the Kimberley Coast. From Darwin, travellers will journey to Indonesia, sailing to remote island gems, before venturing onto Papua New Guinea, home of the Asaro Mudmen and the Baining Fire Dancers; the Solomon Islands; Vanuatu; Fiji; Tonga; the Cook Islands; French Polynesia; Pitcairn Island; and various island highlights in Chile, before arriving in Valparaiso on November 2nd, 2025. Three overnight calls in the Abrolhos Islands, Pitcairn Island, and Easter Island will enable travellers to travel deeper ashore to connect with local cultures.

TWO EXCLUSIVE EVENTS IN DARWIN AND EASTER ISLAND

In addition to a sophisticated Bon Voyage gala dinner that was held at a luxury hotel overlooking Swan River in Perth on August 19th, guests will enjoy two exclusive events — in true Silversea style — during the Grand Voyage South Pacific 2025:

FINNISS RIVER LODGE: A NORTHERN TERRITORIES ADVENTURE - Darwin, Australia — September 6, 2025

Silversea guests will embrace the vast wetlands of Australia’s Northern Territory at Finniss River Lodge — including 50,000 acres of flora, fauna, rugged beauty, and panoramic views. Travelers will be whisked across the spectacular stretch of the Finniss River floodplain where waterbirds and lilies linger in the shallows. In underwater coves, turtles and barramundi lurk, while cattle roam freely across the open landscape. Guests will enjoy authentic Territory-style hospitality with a leisurely lunch at the lodge before returning to Darwin to continue the journey.

TOKI, A HOPE FOR THE FUTURE — Easter Island, Chile - October 24, 2025

On the enchanting shores of Easter Island — the world’s second most remote inhabited island — Silversea will host an exclusive cultural event at Toki Rapa Nui, a centre dedicated to celebrating and preserving the island’s rich heritage. Led by renowned local pianist Mahani Teave, Toki Rapa Nui offers a unique setting where guests can immerse themselves in the island’s music, arts, and traditions. During this exclusive experience, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a day of authentic Rapa Nui rhythms, cultural storytelling, and community engagement — an unforgettable celebration of this storied island, crafted to create meaningful connections and lasting memories.

THE INTIMATE, LUXURIOUS SILVER CLOUD: BRINGING THE REMOTE AND REMARKABLE TO WITHIN REACH

With four dining options, butler service for every suite category, and one of the most personalized service offerings at sea with a ratio of nearly one devoted crew member for every guest, Silversea’s intimate 254-guest Silver Cloud offers guests all-inclusive luxury on immersive expeditions that are enriched with 20 Zodiacs, 10 kayaks, and a team of up to 25 expedition experts.

Silversea’s upcoming Grand Voyages include the Grand Voyage Mediterranean 2025 aboard Silver Spirit, the Grand Voyage Australia 2025 aboard Silver Nova, the Grand Voyage South Pacific Expedition 2026 aboard Silver Cloud, the Grand Voyage Mediterranean 2026 aboard Silver Spirit, and the Grand Voyage South America 2027aboard Silver Nova.

For more information on Silversea’s range of Grand Voyages, visit the website.