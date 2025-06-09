75% of holidaying Brits slather on the sun-cream but just 4% pack this lifesaving device…

75% of Brits take suncream when travelling - compared to just 4% who pack a CO alarm

As a nation, we love a holiday – in fact, the Great British Holiday Audit recently revealed that the average Brit will take three holidays in 2025, visiting two new countries! While we might have a nation-wide case of wanderlust, a new study of 2,000 Brits by campaign group Project Shout has revealed that keeping safe while travelling is a top priority, too.

When it comes to items that we take on our travels to protect ourselves and our loved ones, a whopping three quarters (75%) of Brits take suncream on holiday, while over half pack insect repellent (53%) and a first aid kit (52%), and almost half (49%) take after sun.

The top items Brits pack to keep themselves safe on holiday;

Sun cream – 75% Insect repellent – 53% First aid kit – 52% After sun – 49% Hand sanitizer – 44% Travel document pouch – 28% Money belt – 20% Arm bands/flotation device – 9%

4 in 10 (44%) Brits take hand sanitizer on their travels, while over a quarter (28%) take a travel document pouch, 1 in 5 (20%) take a money belt – and almost 1 in 10 (9%) take armbands or a flotation device for safer swimming.

Other items that respondents said they take away to help keep them safe included a door stop, a lock, a torch, and a translation sheet with medical terms.

While it’s clear we have room in our suitcases for a range of items to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe, a meagre 4% of Brits pack a portable CO alarm when going away.

But an audible carbon monoxide detector is the only way to be alerted to a carbon monoxide leak; known as the silent killer, the gas can’t be smelt, tasted or seen. A CO alarm will give you time to seek medical treatment to prevent serious illness, or even death.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide positioning can be subtle, and are frequently mistaken for a common illness, like the flu. Key symptoms include headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, collapse and loss of consciousness.

When booking your holiday, it’s vital to check that your chosen accommodation has a carbon monoxide alarm, particularly as regulations in other countries can differ.

Gas boilers, barbecues, generators, solid fuel stoves and open fires are all common sources of CO you might find when you’re travelling.

If your chosen holiday destination doesn’t have a CO alarm, or it’s not 100% clear from the listing, you should always Go with CO, packing an audible alarm in your suitcase.

A shocking 0% of those aged between 18-24 take a CO alarm away with them on holiday. The age group who most often pack a CO alarm were those aged 25-34, but it’s still a measly 1 in 10.

7% of those aged between 35-44, 2% of those aged between 45-54, 3% of those aged between 55-64, and just 2% of those aged 65 and over are CO aware on holiday.

So, what is it that’s taking up so much room in our suitcases that we can’t pack a potentially lifesaving CO alarm?! Respondents admitting to adding some seriously strange items to their holiday packing list….

Brits may be overpreparing for their holidays, with more than 1 in 10 (14%) of us taking toilet roll away, 5% taking their own cleaning supplies, and 4% packing sharp knives for cooking.

It seems the stereotype of the UK as a nation of tea lovers is true too, with 3% of Brits packing a teapot when travelling.

Other unusual items Brits confessed to packing for their holidays included a full raclette grill with accessories, gravy, a sourdough starter, a roast beef joint, sachets of brown sauce – and even a hard-boiled egg?!

Whether you’re planning a family holiday abroad or a short staycation with friends in the UK, you should always make room in your luggage to Go with CO.

By simply popping a portable CO alarm in your suitcase, you will have peace of mind to enjoy your holiday, knowing you’re protected from the dangers of carbon monoxide.

Project Shout is a campaign group raising awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and the importance of having a carbon monoxide alarm. To learn more, visit https://projectshout.com