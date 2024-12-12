8 inspiring winter walks from across Britain

Image credit: Pexels

Britons looking to embrace the great outdoors this festive season are being encouraged to embark on some of the best winter walks.

The outdoor experts at gardenbuildingsdirect have searched across the UK and chosen the best walks to enjoy over the Christmas season.

They’ve picked out strolls across the country embracing stunning scenery and a chance to blow away the festive cobwebs.

From rolling sand dunes in Norfolk to the mountainous peaks in Scotland they’ve selected sheltered woodland walks, seaside strolls and stunning waterfalls for explorers to enjoy.

And they suggest taking inspiration from the walks when it comes to garden design and integrating elements of the UK’s stunning landscape into their outdoor space.

A spokesperson for GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said: “Getting out and enjoying the great outdoors on chilly, sunny days is a lovely way to spend time with family and friends and blow away the cobwebs.

“We’re lucky in the UK to have some very diverse and stunning landscapes we can enjoy and explore. There really is everything - from sandy beaches in the South West to the rugged landscapes in the Lake District.

“And who knows, while you’re enjoying the great outdoors, you may have a flash of inspiration and introduce elements of the landscapes you love into your garden design for 2025.”

Here is GardenBuildingDirect’s guide to inspiring winter walks:

Wells next the Sea, Norfolk

For uninterrupted sandy vistas and a refreshing sea breeze, head to Wells in Norfolk. Backed by scented pinewoods and sand dunes, you can walk from Wells to Holkham and see hardly anyone. This is a great spot for birdwatching and those who love to be surrounded by nature.

Hever Castle, Kent

Known as the garden of England, there are some stunning walks to enjoy in Kent. For a gentle walk, head to Hever Castle and enjoy the gardens and the exterior of the building. Admire the festive foliage adorning the gardens and take a stroll around the lake.

Padley Gorge, Peak District

Take a trip to Longshaw Estate and discover the magical ancient woodland of Padley Gorge. You’ll take in open views across the Peak District moorland landscape as well as crossing brooks, walking past Padley Mill and enjoying the beautiful Derbyshire scenery.

Charmouth Beach

For the perfect family winter walk, head to Charmouth beach. It’s a popular summer spot adn in the winter you can enjoy it with less people and much more time to explore. Take in the bracing sea air, hunt for fossils along the coast, if you’re really brave dip your toes into the sea and finish the day with a warming hot chocolate.

Whitby Abbey, Yorkshire

For beautiful coastal views, head to the historic Whitby Abbey. Wander among the gothic architecture and climb the 199 steps to the Abbey and its grounds. The views are truly breathtaking and on the way back, you can soak up all the town has to offer.

Catbells, Lake District

If you’re looking for a mountain walk, then Catbells is the place to go. The iconic mounds dominate the landscape and once you make the top, the views will take your breath away. The route is well signposted - just be careful if it’s slippery.

Loch Morlich, Scotland

With stunning views of the Cairngorm Mountains, take a festive walk around Loch Morlich, which you’ll find in the heat of the Glenmore Forest. If you’re lucky, the mountains will have a dusting of snow for a real festive feel.

Talybont Falls, Wales

The Talybont Waterfalls in the Brecon Beacons are magical. The crystal clear waters will leave you refreshed after Christmas and the forest tracks and beautiful views will add to the festive magic.