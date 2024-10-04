8 top Hong Kong bars that you must visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the city's recent success at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, Hong Kong's bars and nightlife are well and truly in the global spotlight. In addition to the nine Hong Kong bars that claimed a place on the list, the week-long celebration of cocktails and bar culture shone a spotlight on established and emerging trends and tastemakers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For international cocktail lovers looking to experience Hong Kong's world-class bar and nightlife scene, these are the hottest Hong Kong bars to add to your global drinks passport, featuring award-winning favourites as well as new spots that shouldn't be missed.

Bar Leone (no. 1, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024)

The singular vision of Lorenzo Antinori, Bar Leone made history at this year’s awards as the very first bar to debut on any 50 Best Bars list in the top position. Guided by the concept of ‘cocktail popolari’ – that is, cocktails for the people — the laidback and welcoming spot recalls the types of drinking dens that are dotted throughout Rome. The drinks programme focuses on classics executed to perfection, as well as some with twists that nod to local flavours. Don’t forget to order a serve of the smoked olives or the made-to-order mortadella sandwich — they’ve both gained cult status in Hong Kong, and deservedly so.

The Savory Project

COA (no. 4, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having claimed top spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars for an unprecedented three consecutive years, COA remains one of Hong Kong’s most popular bars, and with very good reason. Helmed by Jay Khan, COA is an ode to agave, with a back bar that boasts over 200 bottles of tequila and mezcal, served neat or in cocktails that take inspiration from around the world.

The Aubrey (no. 10, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024)

Intimate, elegant and innovative, The Aubrey is a thoroughly modern izakaya perched on the 25th floor of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. And while the spectacular harbour views might be a drawcard in their own right, a visit here will quickly immerse guests into the world of Japanese spirits via a menu that reflects seasonality and the breadth of Japan’s produce. For a deep dive, beverage manager Devender Sehgal can guide guests on an intimate two-hour omakase experience with drinks made to specific preferences.

The Savory Project (no. 19, Asia’s 50 best Bars 2024)

The winner of the Best New Opening at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, this sleek Soho hotspot — by Jay Khan and Ajit Gurung of COA — showcases and celebrates unconventional flavours that, as its name suggests, veer away from the traditionally sweet ingredients found in cocktails. Expect ingredients such as Japanese white soy sauce, beef jerky, charred corn husk, fungi and more in cocktails inspired by food, on a menu that features clever and creative alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Penicillin (no. 24, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024)

Part-cocktail bar, part-science lab, this cutting-edge venue champions all things upcycled and sustainable, from the ingredients in the cocktails and the decor, to the in-house, climate-controlled fermentation enclosure. The menu, designed by Laura and Agung Prabowo, is the first in Hong Kong to feature a closed-loop creation process, with ingredients with minimal carbon footprint that spotlight local producers and growers.

GOKAN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Hong Kong bar helmed by award-winning bartender Shingo Gokan — whose Tokyo bar The SG Club placed at number 23 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 — GOKAN opened its doors in July but has already become one of the most talked-about bars in the city, not to mention one of the hottest seats in town. While the bar shares a name with its figurehead, in Japanese the word ‘gokan’ has a homonym meaning ‘five senses’, which serves as the guiding ethos for this new spot whose menu is based on the five tastes and colours of Japanese culinary traditions.

Kinsman

This sleek Soho spot is a love letter to Hong Kong, from its back bar showcasing lesser-known Cantonese and Chinese spirits — including a number of small-batch, family-owned labels — to its dimly-lit, wood-panelled Wong Kar-wai-inspired interior. Both the beverage and food programmes feature contemporary interpretations on traditional local ingredients, striking a perfect balance between modern innovation and nostalgic flavours.

The Opposites

Award-winning mixologist Antonio Lai has made a name for himself for pushing the envelope in Asia’s cocktail landscape, and his latest offer – a partnership with long-time collaborator Samuel Kwok – is no exception. The Opposites celebrates the artistic spirit of juxtaposition through a lineup of cocktails presented in pairs, with each drink duo showcasing a contrasting reinterpretation of classic serves while showcasing the complementary mixology styles and personalities of Lai and Kwok.

For more information, please visit: www.discoverhongkong.com