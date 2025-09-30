A boat expert's guide to Britain's hidden autumn destinations

Sailing

New research reveals which British destinations offer the finest autumn boating conditions, with a remote archipelago claiming the crown over every mainland rival.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, from experts at boat tours platform BoatBooker, analysed weather patterns, water temperatures, rainfall, and sunshine hours across Britain's boating destinations during the autumn months. The study focused on established sailing havens with proper marina facilities, calculating detailed Weather Scores based on optimal boating conditions.

Some key findings:

The Isles of Scilly are Britain's best autumn boating destination, boasting 13.3°C air temperatures, 13.9°C water temperatures, and just 10.8 days of rain per month.

are Britain's best autumn boating destination, boasting 13.3°C air temperatures, 13.9°C water temperatures, and just 10.8 days of rain per month. The Isle of Wight delivers exceptional consistency , with Cowes and Yarmouth in the top 2 and 6, respectively, making it the perfect autumn boating base with ferry accessibility and world-class facilities.

, with Cowes and Yarmouth in the top 2 and 6, respectively, making it the perfect autumn boating base with ferry accessibility and world-class facilities. The South Coast dominates the rankings , with Hampshire, Devon, and Dorset destinations claiming 8 of the top 10 spots, establishing the region as autumn sailing's undisputed champion.

, with Hampshire, Devon, and Dorset destinations claiming 8 of the top 10 spots, establishing the region as autumn sailing's undisputed champion. Devon emerges as the autumn sailing capital , featuring four destinations in the top 10 (Dartmouth, Salcombe, and Plymouth), offering everything from sheltered estuaries to coastal adventures.

, featuring four destinations in the top 10 (Dartmouth, Salcombe, and Plymouth), offering everything from sheltered estuaries to coastal adventures. Weather conditions remain remarkably favourable across all destinations, with an average of 10.7 hours of daily sunshine, mild water temperatures (13-15°C range), and manageable rainfall (under 12 days monthly).

Top 10 Best Autumn Boating Destinations in the U.K.

Rank Location Region Average Temperature (°C) Average Days of Rain (Day) Average Sunny Hours (Hour) Average Water Temperature (°C) Weather Score 1 Isles of Scilly England 13.33 10.77 10.73 13.89 99.12 2 Cowes, Isle of Wight England 12.04 9.07 10.67 15 95.52 3 Lymington, Hampshire England 12.04 9.10 10.67 15 93.74 4 Weymouth England 12.59 9.57 10.67 14.82 91.93 5 Falmouth, Cornwall England 12.41 11.07 10.73 14.26 90.11 5 Yarmouth, Isle of Wight England 12.04 9.13 10.67 15 90.11 7 Dartmouth, Devon England 11.67 10.63 10.70 14.82 86.52 8 Salcombe, Devon England 12.04 10.93 10.70 14.82 82.89 9 Plymouth, Devon England 12.04 11.17 10.70 14.44 77.51 10 Poole, Dorset England 11.48 9.27 10.67 14.82 75.69

Vukan Simic, a seasoned maritime expert and founder of BoatBooker, shares insights on what these findings reveal about Britain's autumn sailing opportunities:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Autumn is absolutely the most underrated season for British boating, and our data proves it decisively. Whilst everyone's winterising their boats after the summer holidays, they're missing out on some of the year's most spectacular conditions on the water.

From the Isles of Scilly's pristine archipelago to Cornwall's dramatic coastlines, Devon's hidden creeks, and Dorset's golden beaches, the South West region is a boating haven come autumn. You'll find yourself sailing past ancient castles and harbours, discovering coves that feel completely untouched. The Isle of Wight appears twice in our top rankings because it offers the best of both worlds. Cowes gives you that world-class yachting heritage, while Yarmouth delivers the quintessential English harbour town experience.

Most sailors pack up after September, but they're missing the real magic. Autumn brings calmer waters, empty moorings, and that incredible light you only get when the season shifts. The crowds have gone home, the prices drop, but the weather stays brilliant. It's honestly some of the finest sailing you'll find anywhere in Europe."