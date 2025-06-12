A new index reveals the best destinations for slow travel and the top 10 are closer to home than you might think

Sainsbury's Bank Best Slow Travel Destinations

Slow travel isn’t just about taking longer holidays - it’s about changing the way we experience destinations. Instead of jumping from place to place and creating itineraries with non-stop activities, slow travel encourages full immersion and staying in one place longer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Slow Travel Index: The Best Places to Take It Easy

To help travellers find the ultimate slow travel destinations, Sainsbury’s Bank has created the Slow Travel Index—a data-backed ranking of the best places to unwind and soak in the local atmosphere.

The Sainsbury’s Bank Slow Travel Index Top Five

Cornwall, United Kingdom – A stunning coastal escape famed for its rugged cliffs, hidden coves, and laid back vibes. Provence, France – Rolling lavender fields, sun-soaked vineyards, and a slow countryside pace. Algarve, Portugal – Golden beaches, charming fishing villages and the perfect mix of relaxation and culture. Lanzarote, Spain – Volcanic landscapes, unruffled beaches and a peaceful, artsy feeling. Oslo, Norway – A blend of urban calm and breathtaking nature, ideal for a mindful escape.

A list of the top ten destinations can be found at the end of this release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trend is booming [2]as more people seek meaningful travel experiences that prioritise well-being. As wellness expert, author and teacher Eloise Skinner puts it: “Slow travel helps us to truly experience a place rather than rushing through it, allowing for a more restful and enriching journey.” In a world where burnout is on the rise [3], this mindful approach to travel could be a game-changer for physical and emotional well-being.

The Science of Slowing Down

Beyond just being a travel trend, slow travel can enhance well-being. According to Eloise, it can improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and foster deeper cultural appreciation. “Moving slowly can allow us to feel more rested and peaceful,” she explains, “and spending more time in one place helps us feel more grounded and present in the moment.”

Find Your Perfect Slow Escape

To make it even easier for travellers to embrace slow travel, Sainsbury’s Bank has developed the Slow Escape Finder. This interactive tool helps match explorers with destinations that align with their travel style, from the budget-conscious to luxury-seekers. Whether you’re craving a secluded beach or complete cultural absorption, this quick quiz helps tailor the ideal itinerary to suit your personal pace and circumstances.

A Word from Sainsbury’s Bank Spokesperson

Stuart Briant, Head of Travel Money at Sainsbury’s Bank, shares his thoughts on the shift towards slow travel: "Slow travel is all about taking the time to enjoy the journey, but peace of mind is just as important as the destination. Budgeting properly for your trip—whether it’s for longer stays, local experiences, or last-minute flexibility—helps make the most of your time away without stress. Slow travel should be about relaxation, not financial worries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Combined with having the right travel insurance, you can truly switch off, have peace of mind, and really enjoy your well-earned slow travel holiday.”

The Full Slow Travel Index – Top 10 Destinations

Cornwall, United Kingdom Provence, France Algarve, Portugal Lanzarote, Spain Oslo, Norway County Mayo, Ireland Dubrovnik, Croatia Montenegro Iceland (whole country) Tallinn, Estonia

For more information, access the full report or try the Slow Escape Finder tool, visit