AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast Celebrates Double Award Wins

Siobhan Kielt from AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast is pictured receiving the Editor’s Choice Award at the Firmus Energy Local Women Magazine Business Awards 2024.

The AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast celebrated an exceptional November after securing two prestigious awards

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel was recognised as a finalist in the Restaurant of the Year Category at the GNI Magazine Awards and also won the Editor’s Choice Award at the Firmus Energy Local Women Magazine Business Awards 2024.

Renowned for a fantastic dining experience at Novelli’s, led by celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, the hotel continues to set the benchmark for outstanding hospitality in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These accolades build on the hotel’s earlier success this year, having won the Global Marriott Award for Account Focused Sales Team (Franchise). They demonstrate the commitment of the hotel’s staff to excellence in hospitality and dining, while also reflecting its positive impact on the local community.

Paula Stuart, general manager of AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, expressed her pride in the team and the recognition. Paula said: "These awards are a testament to the dedication, professionalism and customer focus of our team, who work tirelessly to ensure every guest enjoys a memorable experience. We are thrilled to be recognised not only for our outstanding restaurant but also as a beacon of hospitality in Belfast. Winning the Local Women Magazine Editor’s Choice Award is an honour and reflects the unique spirit and warmth of our staff.”

Kim Kelly, Editor of Local Women Magazine, added: "It is wonderful that an international brand like AC by Marriott has made its home in Belfast, bringing much-needed investment and employment to an area of the city that has only relatively recently been developed. The staff at AC Hotel by Marriot Belfast are its biggest asset. They are skilled professionals but always find time to chat and really are a delight. The hotel is a home from home for the tourists and business travellers who flock to the city and all leave with a great impression of our hospitality."

The Firmus Energy Local Women Magazine Business Awards 2024 took place at the Europa Hotel in Belfast and celebrated the achievements of businesses and individuals across Northern Ireland. The AC Hotel Belfast’s recognition at the awards highlights its reputation as a leading hospitality destination in Belfast, offering guests exceptional service, dining and a warm welcome that reflects the best of Northern Irish hospitality.