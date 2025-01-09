Active and adventure tourism to underpin global market growth in 2025

Cycling at Vale do Lobo

The global tourism industry is anticipated to grow by 4.3% in 2025, as holidaymakers’ travel patterns continue to evolve. According to Research Nester’s Global Tourism Industry Market Overview, the market value will increase from USD 11.45 trillion in 2024 to USD 11.94 trillion in 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within that global picture, some countries will experience significantly more growth. Portugal, for example, is tipped to see its tourism revenue grow by 9% during 2025, after closing out 2024 with a projected 27 billion euros in tourist revenue, according to the country’s Secretary of State for Tourism. Low-cost carrier Ryanair is also projecting a busy year ahead for Portugal, offering 5.2 million affordable seats to the country as part of its summer 2025 schedule.

Shifting travel trends are doing much to underpin Portugal’s growing tourism industry, as Alda Filipe, Real Estate Director at Kronos Homes, which owns and operates the Algarve’s prestigious Vale do Lobo resort, reveals:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re seeing a burst in both active tourism and adventure tourism as we head from 2024 into 2025. Visitors want to get all they can from their holidays – sport, adventure, culture and being active in nature. Destinations such as Portugal, which can offer all this and more, are likely to benefit from these growing trends in 2025.”

The growth of the global sports tourism market reflects holidaymakers’ appetite for keeping fit while adventuring overseas. Valued at USD 323.4 billion in 2020, the market is projected to grow to a value of USD 1.8 trillion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%, according to Allied Market Research. Europe is the largest contributor to the sports tourism market, with revenue of over USD 119 billion in 2020 tipped to grow to USD 625 billion by 2030.

British travellers are set to embrace active and adventure tourism in 2025. Research from Accor shows that 74% of Britons plan to travel abroad over the coming year, while a study by Travellyze shows that 19.9% of holidaymakers strongly prefer outdoor activities (a notable increase compared to 2023). 55.7% of those who responded to the Travellyze survey reported a preference for beaches and coastal destinations – another major point in Portugal’s favour.

Resorts such as Vale do Lobo in Portugal’s Algarve are perfectly aligned with these 2025 travel trends. Spanning 450 hectares and encompassing abundant natural greenery – as well as a 2 km stretch of serene beachfront – the resort offers a wealth of sporting, active, cultural and culinary experiences. Holidaymakers at Vale do Lobo can swim in the pools and ocean, play golf, tennis and padel, utilise the state of the art fitness centre, relax in the Royal Spa, join workshops focused on drawing, painting, music, dance and nature, run through the beauty of the Ria do Formosa natural park and so much more. Everything needed for an active, adventurous break packed with new experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vale do Lobo also taps into the demand for global sporting events, with plenty to keep holidaymakers busy. January, for example, will see the resort host its 31st Amateur Week, with golfers from around the world flocking to its fairways. Taking place from 19th to 25th January 2025, Amateur Week will include a week-long competition, unlimited rounds of golf and a spectacular prizegiving dinner. It follows the Vale do Lobo Masters, which runs from 14th to 19th January next year.

Foursomes Week will follow later in the year, from 18th to 25th May 2025, with tournament participants enjoying not only a week of unlimited golf on Vale do Lobo’s two 18-hole courses but free use of the resort’s tennis facilities.

Tennis fans also have much to look forward to at Vale do Lobo. Events such as the Vale do Lobo Open (won this year by Portugal’s Jaime Faria) and the International Tennis Federation Men’s World Tennis Tour take place regularly at the resort, attracting players and spectators from around the globe.

“The beauty of Vale do Lobo is that it serves such a wide range of holidaymakers. With so many different experiences available at the resort, our visitors can create their own traditions and find the perfect holiday, no matter which of 2025’s travel trends they tap into.”