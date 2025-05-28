Adventures in the Austrian Tyrol

Tyrol's majestic Alpine landscape sets the stage for exceptional experiences in both summer and autumn: perfect for adventurers, food lovers, families, and nature enthusiasts. Whether you're hiking up breathtaking peaks, mountain biking along alpine trails, or soaking up scenic serenity, the Austrian Tyrol is a gateway to it all.

In the popular Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region, Schlosshotel Fiss is a 5-star, family-friendly resort offering an exceptional blend of alpine adventure and relaxation all-year round - through a richly-curated weekly activity programme. In every season there are outdoor thrills, learning activities and peaceful moments for all ages - and the car can be left in the garage with 500 kilometers of scenic hiking trails to explore, crystal-clear mountain lakes, fragrant alpine meadows, and breathtaking 3000m-high viewpoints, yoga, cookery classes or kicking-back in the substantial spa.

Summer in the Tyrolean mountains

A perfect summer base for active families and nature lovers, this summer children can unleash their creativity and curiosity at the SHF Kids Club: with daily nature walks, crafts, and mountain excursions. Teenagers have their own space to unwind in a dedicated lounge equipped with interactive games, table football, a cinema, and an indoor climbing wall. For those looking to get airborne, trampoline courses led by experienced arl.park trainers teach cool jumps and first somersaults in a fun and safe environment. And for anyone ready to move to the beat, the hip-hop workshop, guided by Farah Deen and Olivia Mitterhuemer, invites guests of all ages to feel the rhythm and groove of this energetic style of dance.

Family hiking

Just minutes from the hotel, the Summer Fun Park Fiss offers thrills for all ages, from the summer toboggan run and sky swing to a high-altitude climbing course. And with the SUPER. SUMMER. CARD (complimentary for all guests), there is free access to mountain lifts and hiking buses.Alternatively, there are sunrise hikes and exciting adventures at the Hög Adventure Park, as well as themed trails inspired by the works of beloved author Thomas C. Brezina.

Every day is an invitation to explore, play, and connect. Local cultural highlights include the charming Village Fountain Festival held every Tuesday from July 1st to August 26th, and the enchanting "Magic Ladis" water show, promising to delight both children and adults.

Autumn Culinary Delights

As the landscape transforms into a palette of reds, oranges, and golden tones, autumn at Schlosshotel Fiss brings together the best of seasonal flavours, crisp mountain air, and restorative calm.

Ideal for families and wellness enthusiasts, the Scholsshotel Fiss Culinary Autumn programme, running from the 6th-26th September, offers an exceptional blend of gourmet experiences, activities and wellness initiatives including tastings of sparkling wines and Italian cheeses, engaging workshops such as pizza-making, chocolate-crafting, and a barbecue experience in the mountains. Balancing culinary indulgences with mindful tranquility, guests can also embrace relaxation and rejuvenation, with sunrise yoga at Lake Wolfsee, guided mediations and sauna evenings.

For those looking to go beyond traditional relaxation, Schlosshotel Fiss also offers biohacking and ice baths, designed to optimise physical performance and boost immune systems. Guests can then retreat to the Schloss Spa, a sanctuary with panoramic views of the Alps. Signature treatments like the Alpienne Detox provide deep nourishment, while the Finnish panorama sauna, aroma steam rooms, Kneipp pool, Hammam, and Silent Lounge create a space to unwind deeply. For a more intimate experience, the Private Spa Suite provides an exclusive setting for couples to relax and reconnect. Young guests are also encouraged to explore the spa facilities at the soundproof Splash Water World, which includes a kids’ and teens’ pool and a baby pool.