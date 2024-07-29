Aer Lingus flights: British couple's fight forces flight to Mallorca to divert after woman treated for facial injuries mid-air
and live on Freeview channel 276
The couple became embroiled in a heated argument on the plane that saw the man arrested and the woman assaulted mid-air. The woman was treated for facial injuries.
The Majorcan Pontent de Palma rugby club were on board the flight while flying home from a Dublin training camp. The flight on Saturday (27 July) was forced to make an emergency landing in Nantes, France after the screaming match broke out.
A group of teenagers, aged between 14 and 15, had been on board the flight with their parents and other passengers as the aircraft cruised over Nantes. But the argument continued to escalate, forcing cabin crew to step in, in an effort to break up the fight.
The couple carried on fighting until an alleged physical assault took place. Passengers realised something had happened on board after they spotted the woman making her way down the central aisle of the plane, surrounded by stewardesses with her face covered.
The pilot was informed of the incident and after reporting it to the control tower, he was ordered to make an unscheduled emergency landing. When the plane had landed, the alleged male assailant was arrested for domestic violence and for causing injury, according to Ultima Hora.
The flight resumed some hours later without any further incidents, local media has stated. Several officers entered the cockpit and took the man away. The woman also left the aircraft in the company of other police officers and medics to be treated for the injuries sustained.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.