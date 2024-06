Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Due to a technicality, the current massive cancellation of Aer Lingus flights will not affect those flying to and from Belfast – but will affect those going to and from Dublin.

That’s because even though the flights to and from Northern Ireland’s capital (via George Best City Airport) take place under the Aer Lingus brand, they are actually run by a company called Emerald Airlines, which was set up in 2021.

Emerald deals with “regional” flights – basically intra-UK ones – and the company’s flight numbers are all between EI 3000 and EI 3999.

Chaos is currently erupting for people with Aer Lingus tickets to other destinations, though.

It’s because of a dispute between the airline and the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (their union), which wants a 24% pay hike. The airline only wants to offer 12.5%.

As a result of work-to-rule and strike measures now announced by the union, almost 250 flights have been cancelled. The work-to-rule is running from June 26 to July 2, and the outright strike action will be on June 29 from 5am to 1pm.

Here, in order of date, are all the cancellations.

DATE – DUBLIN TO DESTINATION – FLIGHT NUMBER – FLIGHT TIME

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands- EI0602- 06:15:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Berlin/Brandenburg (BER), Germany- EI0332- 06:40:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Birmingham (BHX)- EI0276- 19:20:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Brussels (BRU), Belgium- EI0638- 17:55:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany- EI0698- 17:30:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Frankfurt (FRA), Germany- EI0656- 16:45:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0166- 13:30:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0182- 19:00:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Manchester (MAN)- EI0208- 12:50:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Munich (MUC), Germany- EI0356- 16:25:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to New York (JFK), New York, USA- EI0105- 11:05:00

26/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Paris (CDG), France- EI0526- 13:00:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands- EI0608- 13:40:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Berlin/Brandenburg (BER), Germany- EI0332- 06:40:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Birmingham (BHX)- EI0276- 19:20:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Brussels (BRU), Belgium- EI0638- 17:55:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Geneva (GVA), Switzerland- EI0680- 06:15:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0164- 12:00:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0182- 19:00:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Manchester (MAN)- EI0208- 12:50:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to New York (JFK), New York, USA- EI0105- 11:05:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Paris (CDG), France- EI0528- 18:20:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Rome/DaVinci (FCO), Italy- EI0404- 10:25:00

27/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Vienna (VIE), Austria- EI0660- 06:10:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands- EI0602- 06:15:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Berlin/Brandenburg (BER), Germany- EI0332- 06:40:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to New York (JFK), New York, USA- EI0105- 11:05:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0164- 12:00:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Manchester (MAN)- EI0208- 12:50:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Paris (CDG), France- EI0526- 13:00:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Munich (MUC), Germany- EI0356- 16:25:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Frankfurt (FRA), Germany- EI0656- 16:45:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany- EI0698- 17:30:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Brussels (BRU), Belgium- EI0638- 17:55:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0182- 19:00:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Birmingham (BHX)- EI0276- 19:20:00

28/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Rome (FCO)- EI0406- 15:45:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Athens (ATH), Greece- EI0440- 05:55:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Bordeaux (BOD), France- EI0506- 06:10:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Geneva (GVA), Switzerland- EI0680- 06:15:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Naples (NAP), Italy- EI0450- 06:15:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands- EI0602- 06:15:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Madrid (MAD), Spain- EI0592- 06:20:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Rome/DaVinci (FCO), Italy- EI0402- 06:20:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Birmingham (BHX)- EI0262- 06:30:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Manchester (MAN)- EI0202- 06:30:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0152- 06:30:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Berlin/Brandenburg (BER), Germany- EI0332- 06:40:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Paris (CDG), France- EI0520- 06:40:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Barcelona (BCN), Spain- EI0562- 06:45:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Brussels (BRU), Belgium- EI0630- 06:50:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany- EI0692- 06:50:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Frankfurt (FRA), Germany- EI0650- 07:00:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Tenerife (TFS), Spain- EI0762- 07:05:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Zurich (ZRH), Switzerland- EI0342- 07:10:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Munich (MUC), Germany- EI0352- 07:10:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Lanzarote (ACE), Spain- EI0776- 07:15:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Malaga (AGP), Spain- EI0580- 07:20:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0154- 07:30:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Dubrovnik (DBV), Croatia- EI0476- 07:35:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Faro Algarve (FAO), Portugal- EI0492- 07:35:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Lyon (LYS), France- EI0550- 07:35:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Venice (VCE), Italy- EI0422- 07:45:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Lisbon (LIS), Portugal- EI0482- 07:45:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Paris (CDG), France- EI0522- 07:55:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0156- 08:55:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0158- 09:45:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Paris (CDG), France- EI0524- 09:50:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands- EI0604- 09:55:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Hamburg (HAM), Germany- EI0392- 10:15:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Rome/DaVinci (FCO), Italy- EI0404- 10:25:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Nice (NCE), France- EI0544- 11:00:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to New York (JFK), New York, USA- EI0105- 11:05:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0162- 11:15:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Verona (VRN), Italy- EI0412- 11:35:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Malaga (AGP), Spain- EI0584- 11:45:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Faro Algarve (FAO), Portugal- EI0494- 11:45:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0164- 12:00:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Nantes (NTE), France- EI0538- 12:15:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Marseille (MRS), France- EI0514- 12:50:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Lyon (LYS), France- EI0552- 12:55:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Bilbao (BIO), Spain- EI0748- 13:00:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Paris (CDG), France- EI0526- 13:00:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Geneva (GVA), Switzerland- EI0684- 13:15:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0166- 13:30:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands- EI0610- 18:15:00

29/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Paris (CDG), France- EI0528- 18:20:00

29/06/24- Knock-Irl West (NOC), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0916- 13:05:00

29/06/24- Shannon (SNN), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0380- 07:40:00

29/06/24- Shannon (SNN), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0386- 17:30:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Birmingham (BHX)- EI0276- 19:20:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Brussels (BRU), Belgium- EI0638- 17:55:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany- EI0698- 17:30:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Frankfurt (FRA), Germany- EI0656- 16:45:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0168- 14:30:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to London/Heathrow (LHR)- EI0182- 19:00:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Lyon (LYS), France- EI0550- 06:15:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Manchester (MAN)- EI0208- 12:50:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Munich (MUC), Germany- EI0356- 16:25:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to New York (JFK), New York, USA- EI0105- 11:05:00

30/06/24- Dublin (DUB), Ireland to Paris (CDG), France- EI0526- 13:00:00

All cancelled INBOUND GB flights to DUBLIN:

DATE – DESTINATION TO DUBLIN – FLIGHT NUMBER – FLIGHT TIME

26/06/24- Birmingham (BHX)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0277- 20:50:00

26/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0167- 15:50:00

26/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0183- 21:10:00

26/06/24- Manchester (MAN)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0209- 14:25:00

27/06/24- Birmingham (BHX)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0277- 20:50:00

27/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0165- 14:20:00

27/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0183- 21:10:00

27/06/24- Manchester (MAN)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0209- 14:25:00

28/06/24- Birmingham (BHX)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0277- 20:50:00

28/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0165- 14:20:00

28/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0183- 21:10:00

28/06/24- Manchester (MAN)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0209- 14:25:00

29/06/24- Birmingham (BHX)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0263- 08:15:00

29/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0151- 07:40:00

29/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0153- 08:50:00

29/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0155- 09:50:00

29/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0159- 12:00:00

29/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0163- 13:25:00

29/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0161- 15:10:00

29/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0171- 19:40:00

29/06/24- Manchester (MAN)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0203- 08:10:00

30/06/24- Birmingham (BHX)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0277- 20:50:00

30/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0169- 16:50:00

30/06/24- London/Heathrow (LHR)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0183- 21:10:00

30/06/24- Manchester (MAN)To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0209- 14:25:00

All cancelled INBOUND EUROPEAN flights to DUBLIN:

DATE – DESTINATION TO DUBLIN – FLIGHT NUMBER – FLIGHT TIME

26/06/24- Amsterdam (AMS), NetherlandsTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0603- 09:35:00

26/06/24- Berlin/Brandenburg (BER), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0333- 10:40:00

26/06/24- Brussels (BRU), BelgiumTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0639- 21:20:00

26/06/24- Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0699- 21:05:00

26/06/24- Frankfurt (FRA), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0657- 20:40:00

26/06/24- Munich (MUC), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0357- 20:30:00

26/06/24- Paris (CDG), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0527- 16:30:00

27/06/24- Amsterdam (AMS), NetherlandsTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0609- 17:00:00

27/06/24- Berlin/Brandenburg (BER), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0333- 10:40:00

27/06/24- Brussels (BRU), BelgiumTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0639- 21:25:00

27/06/24- Geneva (GVA), SwitzerlandTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0681- 10:15:00

27/06/24- Paris (CDG), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0529- 21:50:00

27/06/24- Rome/DaVinci (FCO), Italy To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0405- 15:20:00

27/06/24- Vienna (VIE), AustriaTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0661- 10:40:00

28/06/24- Amsterdam (AMS), NetherlandsTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0603- 09:35:00

28/06/24- Berlin/Brandenburg (BER), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0333- 10:40:00

28/06/24- Brussels (BRU), BelgiumTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0639- 21:25:00

28/06/24- Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0699- 21:05:00

28/06/24- Frankfurt (FRA), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0657- 20:40:00

28/06/24- Munich (MUC), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0357- 20:30:00

28/06/24- Paris (CDG), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0527- 16:30:00

29/06/24- Amsterdam (AMS), NetherlandsTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0603- 09:35:00

29/06/24- Amsterdam (AMS), NetherlandsTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0605- 13:15:00

29/06/24- Amsterdam (AMS), NetherlandsTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0611- 21:40:00

29/06/24- Athens (ATH), GreeceTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0441- 12:55:00

29/06/24- Barcelona (BCN), SpainTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0563- 11:05:00

29/06/24- Berlin/Brandenburg (BER), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0333- 10:40:00

29/06/24- Bilbao (BIO), SpainTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0749- 16:55:00

29/06/24- Bordeaux (BOD), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0507- 09:55:00

29/06/24- Brussels (BRU), BelgiumTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0631- 10:20:00

29/06/24- Dubrovnik (DBV), Croatia To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0477- 12:50:00

29/06/24- Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0693- 10:25:00

29/06/24- Faro Algarve (FAO), Portugal To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0493- 11:50:00

29/06/24- Faro Algarve (FAO), Portugal To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0495- 15:35:00

29/06/24- Frankfurt (FRA), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0651- 10:55:00

29/06/24- Geneva (GVA), SwitzerlandTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0681- 10:15:00

29/06/24- Geneva (GVA), SwitzerlandTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0685- 17:10:00

29/06/24- Hamburg (HAM), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0393- 14:00:00

29/06/24- Lanzarote (ACE), SpainTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0777- 12:30:00

29/06/24- Lisbon (LIS), Portugal To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0483- 11:25:00

29/06/24- Lyon (LYS), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0551- 11:30:00

29/06/24- Lyon (LYS), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0553- 16:50:00

29/06/24- Madrid (MAD), SpainTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0593- 10:40:00

29/06/24- Malaga (AGP), SpainTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0581- 12:40:00

29/06/24- Malaga (AGP), SpainTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0585- 16:35:00

29/06/24- Marseille (MRS), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0515- 17:05:00

29/06/24- Munich (MUC), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0353- 11:25:00

29/06/24- Nantes (NTE), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0539- 15:40:00

29/06/24- Naples (NAP), Italy To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0451- 11:40:00

29/06/24- Nice (NCE), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0545- 15:20:00

29/06/24- Paris (CDG), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0521- 10:10:00

29/06/24- Paris (CDG), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0523- 11:30:00

29/06/24- Paris (CDG), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0525- 13:20:00

29/06/24- Paris (CDG), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0527- 16:30:00

29/06/24- Paris (CDG), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0529- 21:50:00

29/06/24- Rome/DaVinci (FCO), Italy To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0401- 07:30:00

29/06/24- Rome/DaVinci (FCO), Italy To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0403- 11:10:00

29/06/24- Rome/DaVinci (FCO), Italy To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0405- 15:20:00

29/06/24- Tenerife (TFS), SpainTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0763- 12:35:00

29/06/24- Venice (VCE), Italy To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0423- 12:20:00

29/06/24- Verona (VRN), Italy To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0413- 15:55:00

29/06/24- Zurich (ZRH), SwitzerlandTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0343- 11:15:00

30/06/24- Berlin/Brandenburg (BER), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0333- 10:40:00

30/06/24- Brussels (BRU), BelgiumTo Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0639- 21:20:00

30/06/24- Dusseldorf (DUS), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0699- 21:05:00

30/06/24- Frankfurt (FRA), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0657- 20:40:00

30/06/24- Lyon (LYS), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0551- 10:10:00

30/06/24- Munich (MUC), Germany To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0357- 20:30:00

30/06/24- Paris (CDG), France To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0527- 16:30:00

All cancelled USA flights INBOUND to Dublin:

DATE – DESTINATION TO DUBLIN – FLIGHT NUMBER – FLIGHT TIME

26/06/24- New York (JFK) To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0104- 16:55:00

27/06/24- New York (JFK) To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0104- 16:55:00

28/06/24- New York (JFK) To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0104- 16:55:00

29/06/24- New York (JFK) To Dublin (DUB), Ireland- EI0104- 16:55:00