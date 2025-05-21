Airlines most likely to lose your baggage, according to new data

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With many Brits set to fly off on well-deserved half-term breaks in the coming weeks, new data reveals which major airlines are most likely to lose your luggage, with British Airways topping the list.

The study, conducted by digital marketing agency Ink Digital, analysed the average monthly search volume for each major airline operating in the UK relating to lost luggage. The total monthly search volume was calculated, and this was used to rank the airlines from most to least likely to lose passengers’ baggage.

1. British Airways

The UK’s flagship carrier tops the list as the airline most likely to lose luggage, with an alarming 6,938 monthly searches related to missing baggage. This could be reflected in the fact that passengers on BA flights seem to be traveling with less luggage these days. Recent figures from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) show that there were 451,500 metric tons of cargo carried on passenger flights in 2023, which is about 100,000 metric tons less than the 561,240 metric tons transported in 2019.

2. KLM

The Dutch national carrier comes in second place with 1,372 monthly searches about lost baggage. The airline reports that in 90% of cases, delayed baggage is located and returned to passengers within three days.

3. easyJet

The UK’s busiest airline ranks third, with 1,208 searches per month. According to the CAA, In the last quarter of 2024, easyJet received the third highest number of complaints, with 2,953 cases opened.

4. Emirates

The airline, known for luxury and high service standards, surprisingly ranks fourth, with 1,048 monthly searches regarding lost baggage. The airline operates a major hub in Dubai, where baggage mishandling during transfers could contribute to the issue.

5. Lufthansa

Germany’s largest airline sees 987 monthly searches for lost baggage. As a key member of Star Alliance, it operates numerous long-haul and connecting flights, although the airline only gained two complaints in the last months of 2024 according to the CAA.

6. Ryanair

Ryanair, a major low-cost airline, reports 985 searches each month for lost baggage. The Irish, no-frills airline experienced the highest number of complaints of all the major airlines operating in the UK, according to the CAA, with a total of 3,240 complaints in Q3 of 2024.

7. Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines, a rising global carrier, records 803 lost luggage-related searches monthly. The airline received the seventh-highest number of total complaints towards the end of 2024, with 254 complaints registered according to the CAA.

8. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways, often praised for service excellence, ranks eighth with 598 searches per month. Its global connections through Doha mean passengers may experience baggage mishaps when transiting between flights.

9. American Airlines

With 557 monthly searches regarding lost baggage, American Airlines appears on the list. As one of the world’s largest carriers, its vast domestic and international operations could be a factor in luggage mismanagement.

10. Aer Lingus

Ireland’s national airline rounds out the top 10, with 523 lost luggage-related searches per month. From October to December 2024, the airline received 28 complaints, ranking it 21st for total number of complaints.

Michael Ryan, Owner & CRO of Ink Digital, commented on the findings,

"Lost luggage remains one of the biggest concerns for air travelers, especially as international travel rebounds post-pandemic. British Airways, KLM, and easyJet topping the list suggests that even well-established airlines face ongoing challenges in baggage handling. The issue often arises due to tight layovers, staffing shortages, and mishandling during transfers. Passengers can reduce their risk by using carry-on luggage where possible, investing in smart trackers like AirTags, and ensuring they have proper travel insurance to cover any unexpected losses.”

