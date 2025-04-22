Alabama Tourism launches 'Year of Alabama Trails' campaign - 25 Must-Tread Trails for 2025

Noccalula Falls

Alabama Tourism Department launches the Year of Alabama Trails campaign, kicking off a multi-year initiative from 2025-2026 to celebrate the state’s extensive trail systems and its positive impact on tourism and conservation.

To commemorate the Year of Trails campaign, Alabama Tourism unveiled Alabama’s 25 Must-Tread Trails for 2025 encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore the top hiking, biking and paddle trails that make Alabama a top outdoor destination.

Many of Alabama’s premier trails are located within its 21 state parks, spanning more than 250 miles and 48,000 acres from the Gulf Coast to the Appalachians. Recent state park improvements have expanded access, while year-round programs, like guided hikes, volunteer clean-ups and educational initiatives, promote community stewardship.

Beyond state parks, Alabama’s “25 Must-Tread Trails for 2025” highlights iconic trails and landscapes across the state, showcasing why Alabama is one of the most biodiverse states in the nation.

Talladega National Forest

The 171-mile Pinhoti Trail in East Alabama connects hikers to the Appalachian Trail while the 33-mile Chief Ladiga Trail, Alabama’s first rails-to-trails project, brings cyclists closer to nature. The Red Rock Trail System expands urban trail access in Central Alabama while the Singing River Trail links communities in North Alabama. For paddlers, the Bartram Canoe Trail winds through the depths of “America’s Amazon” in Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

“For more than 20 years, our ‘Year Of’ campaigns have introduced visitors to the people, places and experiences that make Alabama unique,” said Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell.

“Trails offer one of the most immersive ways to explore our state—whether from the seat of a bike, the path beneath your boots or the pull of a paddle. This year, we’re inviting everyone to get outside and experience Alabama’s natural beauty in a way only our trails can provide.”

Alabama’s ‘Year Of’ campaigns have a proven track record of boosting tourism and strengthening the state’s economy. The 2012 “Year of Alabama Food” campaign introduced Alabama’s culinary scene to 28 million visitors and won a U.S. Travel Association Award, resulting in such a tremendous success that it was relaunched in 2024.

Year of Alabama Trails

The 2020 “Year of Alabama Outdoors” campaign, launched during the pandemic, helped the state’s tourism industry rebound faster than most, proving that outdoor recreation is a powerful economic driver.

The Year of Alabama Trails will build on this momentum, encouraging more people to explore and experience the state’s landscapes in ways that are both accessible and unforgettable.

Additional Year of Trails activations will be announced throughout the year encouraging residents and visitors to experience Alabama’s trails. To donate to the Alabama State Parks Foundation, visit https://asparksfoundation.org/give/.

To learn more about the Year of Alabama Trails, visit https://alabama.travel/experience-alabama/outdoor/year-of-trails.