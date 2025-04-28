Alaska Airlines unveils Disney-themed jet inspired by The Princess and the Frog

Previous liveries have included Mickey’s Toontown Express, Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort, and Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort.

Alaska Airlines has unveiled a new Disney-themed aircraft celebrating The Princess and the Frog and the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at Disneyland Park.

The Boeing 737-800, named the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer, features a livery showing Princess Tiana, Louis the alligator, and other characters from the 2009 animated film.

Its design, which took over 2,000 hours to complete, includes fireflies trailing from nose to tail and scenes of the bayou on the winglets.

The aircraft was revealed at Portland International Airport before making its first flight to Santa Ana, California. It will operate across Alaska’s network for the next several years.

It is Alaska’s ninth Disneyland Resort-themed plane and the first to feature a Disney Princess.

“This aircraft captures Princess Tiana’s love for exploration and adventure, inspiring our guests to embrace new possibilities,” Eric Edge, Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Alaska Airlines, said.

The launch coincides with preparations for Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary celebrations, beginning on May 16, 2025.

Sybil Crum, Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Strategy at Disneyland Resort, said the new livery “honours our legacy and looks ahead to a bright future with Princess Tiana leading the way.”

Previous liveries have included Mickey’s Toontown Express, Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort, and Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort.

Passengers onboard the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer will also be able to purchase a special Tiana-themed snack pack from this summer, while supplies last.

The new livery strengthens Alaska’s long-running collaboration with Disneyland Resort, which has included co-branded flights and promotions for more than 25 years.