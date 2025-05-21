Albufeira leaders agree strict new rules for visitors - here's every European destination cracking down on party tourism

Matt Mavir

British party-goers heading abroad this summer are being urged to brush up on local rules as popular European destinations tighten restrictions in a bid to curb unruly party tourism.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Prague to Palma, Amsterdam to Ibiza, authorities across the continent have introduced new laws and fines in order to deter boozy trips and attract more families, couples and older visitors.

This week, the City Council in the popular Portuguese resort of Albufeira green-lit strict new rules for tourists, after a public consultation which was launched last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the new plans, anyone wearing a bikini or going without a shirt away from the beach could be fined up to €1,500 (£1,250).

Obscene fancy dress, public nudity and outdoor sex acts will also attract a hefty fine, while street drinking in certain areas, noisiness and urinating in the street were all part of the consultation, which will now be ratified at the city’s Municipal Assembly and could be in place this summer.

Mayor José Carlos Rolo told the meeting on Tuesday: “This is another important step to combat a negative image of tourism in the municipality, and to promote harmony between this sector and the resident population.”

Matt Mavir, managing director at Last Night of Freedom, the UK’s leading stag and hen organiser, welcomes rules that promote responsible tourism but has previously warned leaders in Albufeira that tightening rules too far could push simply British tourists to other resorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he has warned Brits to make aware of the rules and regulations in place when they travel to a host of European hotspots.

It comes as residents in travel hotspots across Europe protest about over-tourism and the behaviour of some holidaymakers who over indulge in sun or alcohol while on holiday.

Last Night of Freedom has put together a list of some of the most prominent destinations who have introduced rules.

Where the rules have changed

Ibiza & Mallorca (Spain):

Pub crawls and party boats are now banned in Magaluf and parts of Ibiza.

and are now banned in Magaluf and parts of Ibiza. Many all-inclusive hotels limit guests to six alcoholic drinks per day .

. Fines of €600+ for antisocial behaviour like street drinking or nudity.

for antisocial behaviour like street drinking or nudity. Those found flouting the rules can face fines of up to €3,000 for excessive noise or vandalism.

Prague (Czech Republic):

Organised night-time pub crawls banned between 10pm and 6am .

banned between . Restrictions on inappropriate costumes in public.

Fines for public drinking and drunkenness can reach €500.

Amsterdam (Netherlands):

A well-publicised ‘stay away’ campaign has targeted British men aged 18 to 35

Fines for public urination and drunkenness can exceed €200

and can exceed Authorities may impose fines of up to €1,000 for groups causing public disturbances.

Hvar & Split (Croatia):

On-the-spot fines of €600 for drinking, vomiting, or walking shirtless.

for drinking, vomiting, or walking shirtless. Noise regulations tightened, and late-night disturbances can lead to fines up to €300.

Barcelona (Spain):

Pub crawls are banned, with fines starting at €300 for illegal gatherings.

are banned, with fines starting at for illegal gatherings. Short-term lets heavily restricted, and fines for violating these rules can reach €5,000 .

heavily restricted, and fines for violating these rules can reach . Tourists can be fined €8,000 if they are unable to provide proof of accommodation

if they are Heavy fines for street drinking, littering and wearing swimwear around the city

Palma de Mallorca (Spain):

Cruise ship arrivals and hotel bed numbers are capped to manage overtourism.

and hotel bed numbers are capped to manage overtourism. Noise fines can reach €1,500, with accommodation restrictions for parties of more than 10.

Sorrento (Italy):

Tourists fined €500 for walking around shirtless or in swimwear away from beaches.

for walking around shirtless or in swimwear away from beaches. Bars and restaurants can impose fines of up to €500 for unruly behaviour.

Rome (Italy):

Sitting on the Spanish Steps carries a fine of up to €400 .

carries a fine of up to . Similarly, eating or drinking in restricted zones can attract fines of €150–€500.

Costa del Sol (Spain):

Similar bans on offensive costumes and bare torsos in town centres.

Violating noise regulations can result in fines of €500 to €2,000.

Greece:

High heels and other potentially damaging shoes are banned at archaeological sites with fines up to €900 , while being bare-chested in public areas can result in fines of up to €300

and other potentially damaging shoes are banned at archaeological sites with fines up to , while being in public areas can result in fines of up to To stop beach overcrowding, a minimum four-metre gap between sunbeds and the shoreline must be adhered to - with drones checking compliance - with a requirement that 70% of beaches be free of sunbeds. Violators can face fines.

Canary Islands (Spain):

Public drinking is banned across the islands, with fines of up to €3,000 for street consumption.

is banned across the islands, with fines of up to for street consumption. Gran Canaria has introduced strict beach rules , including bans on smoking, loud music, barbecues, and sexual activity. Fines vary depending on the offence.

has introduced strict , including bans on smoking, loud music, barbecues, and sexual activity. Fines vary depending on the offence. Tourists must carry valid photo ID at all times or risk fines.

‘British tourists can feel like they’re being targeted’

Matt, whose Newcastle-based firm has launched more than 50,000 stag and hen parties, has some sympathy with local leaders and residents in tourism hotspots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They do have some legitimate concerns, especially in the numbers of holiday lets which are squeezing out locals from traditional residential neighbourhoods,” said Matt.

“But companies like ours have 25 years of experience and work with local businesses in each destination to ensure they benefit from tourism and our customers have the best experience and are made to feel welcome.”

While rules apply to all visitors, many British tourists can feel unfairly singled out – particularly those who have travelled abroad to celebrate their stag or hen party.

British tourists are among the most frequent visitors to European hotspots. For instance, in 2024, over 18 million Britons traveled to Spain, with more than 5 million visiting the Canary Islands alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet despite the crackdowns, Last Night of Freedom has seen bookings to sunny destinations or popular cities such as Prague and Amsterdam remain as strong as ever - suggesting the well-publicised ‘stay away’ campaigns aren’t particularly successful.

“These destinations have to strike the right balance - if Brits feel they’re being targeted or treated unfairly, they are likely to just go elsewhere,” continued Matt.

“It’s a lazy assumption that those heading abroad for a stag or hen do are causing trouble - these are normal people just letting their hair down. But they must be respectful and mindful to make sure they don’t fall foul of the recently changed rules.”

Last Night of Freedom recommends groups:

Read up on local laws before travelling

Avoid zany or offensive costumes and props

Keep the noise down in residential areas

Drink at your hotel or in bars or nightclubs, not on the street or beach

Choose experiences that reflect the vibe of the destination

If possible, reduce the group size — you’ll attract less attention and make it easier to book accommodation, restaurant tables, and activities.