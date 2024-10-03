Algarve for half-term holidays: Sunshine, sand and spas to tempt families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the October half-term break approaching fast, families keen to top up on vitamin D are looking to the sunshine of the Algarve – and it’s easy to see why.

October in the UK means plenty of rain and wind, with temperatures well below their summer highs. In the Algarve, October typically offers seven hours of daily sunshine and an average day temperature of 20°C (with a high of 25°C), according to Holiday Weather.

“Half-term in the Algarve means that families can relax and enjoy some sunshine, escaping the vagaries of the British climate in autumn,” comments Eduardo Johnston da Silva, Managing Director of Vale do Lobo, the Algarve’s legendary family-friendly resort. “The Algarve is a popular holiday hotspot at this time of year, thanks to its warm weather and abundant sunshine.”

Such warm weather is ideal for spending long days on the beach, by the pool and enjoying a range of outdoor activities – which is why many families are choosing resorts such as Vale do Lobo for their half-term breaks.

Vale do Lobo covers around 450 hectares, ranging from its 2km-long stretch of beach to the lush greenery, woodland and waterways that extend into the neighbouring Ria Formosa Natural Park. The resort is home to a wealth of amenities, including 12 tennis courts, six padel courts, two 18-hole golf courses, a fun park with mini golf, running trails and much more. Half-term holidaymakers can enjoy a break that is as relaxing or as active as they wish, with a range of activities and experiences available at Vale do Lobo just for the October break. There’s the Junior Golf Academy for future pros, family-friendly spooky fun and special menus for Halloween and the ever-popular Wine Connection Tasting Experience for adults in need of some downtime.

“Our approach is to provide something to inspire and delight visitors of all ages,” explains Eduardo Johnston da Silva. “The ‘perfect’ holiday looks different for every family, so we give families the space and the opportunity to create their own traditions when it comes to spending time in the sun.”

For water babies, Vale do Lobo is the location of Well Beach Club, home to the largest pool swimming pool in the Algarve’s Golden Triangle area. The Beach Club also includes a children’s pool, water sun loungers, Jacuzzis, bespoke Balinese platform beds and Thai massage facilities. The indulgence of the Vale do Lobo Royal Spa, with its wide range of treatments and blissfully calming surroundings, is perfect for those in need of relaxation in between the intensity of school term times. At select times of day, the spa opens its doors to younger visitors, with those aged six to twelve able to enjoy wellness therapies or share a family treatment with an adult.

Vale do Lobo also serves a diverse range of needs with its culinary offerings. From the new family-focused SMASH restaurant at the Tennis Academy to the perfect coffee and sweet treats available at Doce and the refined elegance of Tinto, which focuses on traditional Portuguese flavours and wines, there’s something to suit all families.

The Algarve’s ease of access is another win with many families. The regional airport at Faro, just 25 minutes’ drive, offers direct flights to multiple UK destinations, with a flight time of under three hours. An extensive choice of carriers, dates and times also means that prices suit a wide range of budgets.

Families staying at Vale do Lobo during the October half-term can choose between apartments, townhouses and villas, with properties available by the beach, the resort’s central ‘Praça’ (home to many of its restaurants, along with the Well Beach Club), the fairways, the Tennis Academy and more.

This three-bedroom/three-bathroom duplex with pool, located close to the Tennis Academy and just a short walk from the Praça and beach, costs from €2,544 for seven nights during half-term. Over in the Royal Golf area, this three-bedroom apartment with pool costs from €2,598 for the week. And this three-bedroom townhouse with lovely terraces and pool costs from €2,964. Maid service is included for all rentals, while additional services such as BBQ cleaning can be purchased if required.

Eduardo Johnston da Silva, Managing Director, Kronos Homes said: “We look forward to welcoming families to Vale do Lobo this half-term and enabling them to enjoy a rich range of activities and experiences in the warmth of the Algarve.”

For more information visit www.valedolobo.com.