Algarve Portugal: Where to buy a home in the World’s Leading Beach Destination

Vale do Lobo beach

Portugal’s Algarve has been named the World’s Leading Beach Destination at this year’s World Travel Awards, held on 24th November 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judges analysed 23 global beach destinations in total, with the Algarve taking the win thanks to its incredibly diverse offering. As Algarve tourism chief André Gomes points out, the Algarve is home to “a broad variety of beaches from small coves backed by colourful limestone cliffs to long, sandy beaches.” The region is popular with surfers, divers and families seeking the perfect sun-kissed beach break.

The Algarve is also popular with second home owners and investors, with many seeking properties along the region’s 205 km coastline. That coastline extends from the Guadiana River in the east, which marks the border between the Algarve and Spain, to the rolling waves of the Atlantic in the west. Kronos Homes owns and operates a range of properties across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm’s Real Estate Director and Algarvian, Alda Filipe, comments: “The Algarve is home to some exceptional beaches and has previously won the World Travel Award for Europe’s Leading Beach Destination multiple times. It is fantastic news that the region has now earned the ultimate accolade and been crowned the World’s Leading Beach Destination. We are delighted to offer a range of properties that befit such an outstanding destination, with high-quality homes that serve a wide range of buyers’ needs.”

Running from east to west along the Algarve, Kronos Homes’ resorts include Vale do Lobo, Flamingos Salgados, Monte Santo and Salema Beach Village. Each has its own distinctive vibe and property offering.

The internationally renowned Vale do Lobo resort provides world-class golf, spa, swimming, sport and dining facilities spread across 450 hectares of stunning natural landscape, including a 2 km stretch of golden sandy Algarve beach. Homes there include a wide variety of apartments and villas, such as this charming three-bedroom house with sea views, on the market for €1.29 million.

Flamingos Salgados is located just 15 minutes’ drive from the centre of the bustling town of Albufeira, where Kronos Homes has skilfully transformed an existing residential building into 58 bright and airy new homes with on-site pool, bar, lounge area and communal gardens. Buyers of homes on the fourth floor can enjoy sea views, as well as views of green fairways of Salgados Golf. The local beach lies beside the Salgados Lagoon Nature Reserve, with many migratory birds flying over the golden dunes and ochre cliffs. Homes at Flamingos Salgados come fully furnished and equipped, with prices starting from €330,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes at the idyllic Monte Santo Resort, close to the stunning bay of Carvoeiro, also come fully furnished and equipped, making for a seamless purchase experience for second home buyers and investors. Prices of homes at the five-star resort start from €279,000, including use of the on-site swimming pools (of which there are five). There are also a spa and wellness centre, multi-sports court, gym, clubhouse and restaurant on-site for buyers to enjoy, while the town of Carvoeiro provides for everyday essentials.

Towards the western end of the Algarve, it is the chilled out vibe of Salema Beach Village that is delighting property buyers seeking a serene escape. The Mediterranean-inspired villas hug the hillside sloping down to the peaceful Salema Beach, just 500 metres away. Spacious and full of light, the homes are the perfect space for exploring the scenic Vicentina Natural Park and the uncrowded west coast beaches that are so popular with surfers, walkers and families looking for a secluded, restful break from everyday life.

For more information, visit: www.kronoshomes.com