All Holidaying Brits want is a beer they can drink with Breakfast! Now travel agent has delivered

A package holiday company has created a breakfast beer, that pairs perfectly with bacon, sausages and egg – and it’s being made available for Brits before they holiday.

The new beer, named Breakfas7 Brew, was created following research by On the Beach, that found more than three-quarters (76%) of Brits have a pre-travel beer and 60% say it’s never too early to have that first sip when on your holiday.

The research also revealed that 86% of holidaying Brits wished there was a beer that would pair perfectly with a sausage, bacon or egg breakfast sandwich and are now On the Beach is making travelling Brits’ dreams a reality by creating the ultimate holiday breakfast beer.

The 3.4% beer, brewed by SEVEN BRO7HERS BREWING CO has been crafted to sip pre departure with your breakfast and will be available to holiday makers via the brewery’s webstore.

On the Beach and SEVEN BRO7HERS collaborate to make the perfect pre-travel beer

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach said: “Whether it’s 3am, 6am or 5pm, we all know that having a pre-holiday beer is a true British tradition.

“Most of the time it’s a Fosters or a Carling and we all know they don’t exactly hit the spot. So, we decided to work with a local brewery and create the ultimate breakfast beer – the first of your holidays that matches perfectly with breaky.”

Further findings from the research revealed that a whopping 72% of Brits believe a beer pre-10am is a must on our holidays.

Ranking Brits Top 10 ‘Beer tasting moments’, many branded the first beer of their holidays as a ‘British Tradition’ and moment that couldn’t be missed.

On the Beach beer perfect with a breakfast buttie pre travel

Two thirds (63%) of Brits believe having an airport or travel beer before going on holiday is a British tradition and a highlight of their getaway and almost half of the 2,000 Brits surveyed by On the Beach (47%) also claimed they would pay more than £7 for that first holiday pint

Keith McAvoy, CEO of SEVEN BRO7HERS BREWING CO, said: “When On the Beach approached us to create a holiday breakfast beer that paired with bacon, sausage and egg sandwiches, we knew we had to deliver something special.

“Now thousands of people are going to be treated to the ultimate morning brew and brekky, making for a perfect way to kick off your holiday.”

On the Beach is offering customers that travel October half term (25th October – 1st November) a FREE beer and a FREE bacon, sausage or egg breakfast butty. Brits keen to try Breakfas7 Brew can try this via the web shop or On the Beach travel events.

The Breakfas7 Brew, created with notes of citrus is perfect to marry with your morning orange juice and brekkie for a refreshing, wavy taste. The low ABV makes the beer sessionable.

According to the research, an airport beer was voted one of the top beer tasting moments:

Top Ten Beer Tasting Moments

A beer on holiday (pool or beach) Airport beer Football beer Saturday night beer Post work beer Wedding beer BBQ beer Pub beer Sunday lunch beer Hen/Stag beer