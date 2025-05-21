Amalfi Coast ‘dupe’ tops list of alternative destinations for 2025

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Mediterranean island with its own Blue Grotto tops a list of the top alternative destinations for 2025 as 39% of Brits say they want to try something new this summer

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tiny Mediterranean gem known for its medieval cities, 300 days of sunshine and its own Blue Grotto has topped a list of alternative destinations for 2025.

Situated halfway between Italy and Northern Africa, Malta has been ranked top of the destinations with the most appeal to adventurous Brits who say they are out to mix things up on holiday this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New research from easyJet holidays has found that two in five (39%) Brits are looking to try somewhere new this summer, with searches for Malta increasing over 120% in 2025, and searches for Sardinia up almost 200%.

Budapest, Hungary

And while destinations such as Barcelona and Rome remain popular with travellers, data shows an almost 50% increase [1] in searches for 'hidden gems' over the last 10 years, with two-thirds (65%) considering visiting a 'twin destination' of their well-known favourite.

Marrakesh in Morocco, Budapest in Hungary and Oslo in Norway are all among the best alternative destinations for 2025, while Djerba in Tunisia and Bourgas in Bulgaria appear in the best holiday ‘dupes’.

UK’s top destinations for something different in 2025

Malta, Malta (38%) Sardinia, Italy (34%) Seville, Spain (34%) Budapest, Hungary (30%) Oslo, Norway (29%) Munich, Germany (28%) Gibraltar, Gibraltar (26%) Bordeaux, France (26%) Zurich, Switzerland (25%) Marrakesh, Morocco (23%)

Seville, Spain

But when it comes to booking, Brits cite lack of information (41%), cost/budget constraints (34%) and fear of the unknown (26%) as some of the main barriers preventing them from trying something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, 20% of Brits don’t feel confident in knowing where to start when planning a trip to an alternative destination, and a quarter (24%) don’t know what alternative destinations have to offer.

To help Brits feel more confident is choosing something different, easyJet holidays has launched a ‘Different Destinations’ range– 28 destinations across Europe and Africa to help mix up your next travel plans.

When looking to spice up their holiday itineraries, 73% of Brits admit to being influenced by AI to book a holiday somewhere they haven’t considered before, and two fifths (41%) believe AI is a good way to find 'dupe destinations'. A quarter (26%) say they are inspired by package holiday options, and 27% prefer reviews from family and friends.

Blue Grotto, Malta

If you usually go to Try Greek Islands Izmir, Turkey The Bahamas Djerba, Tunisia Cornwall , UK Zadar, Croatia Marbella, Spain Costa De La Luz, Spain South of France Corsica, France Florence , Italy Bilbao, Spain Venice , Italy Ljubljana, Slovenia Algarve, Portugal Bourgas, Bulgaria Paris, France Bordeaux, France Barcelona, Spain Seville, Spain

Matt Callaghan, Chief Operating Officer at easyJet Holidays said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a nation, we love to travel abroad, and our research shows that many Brits are keen to try something new this summer. In fact, 63% said they’d be more likely to book a holiday to a lesser-known destination if more information were available—highlighting a real appetite for something a little different.

As part of our ESG strategy, we’re focused on creating meaningful travel experiences that leave a positive, lasting impact. By spotlighting lesser-known destinations, we aim to support local economies, celebrate diverse cultures, and encourage responsible tourism that respects the people and places at the heart of every trip.

That’s why we’re proud to launch our ‘Different Destinations’ range—a platform designed to inform and inspire, offering travel tips, local insights, and thoughtful recommendations that benefit both our customers and the communities they visit. We believe tourism should enrich everyone it touches, and this initiative reflects our commitment to more inclusive and considerate travel across Europe and Northern Africa.”

The new ‘Different Destinations’ range is now available to browse via the easyJet holidays website. With 28 destinations across Europe and Northern Africa, Brits can be inspired to try somewhere different in 2025. For more information about the ‘Different Destinations’ range and how to book, please visit https://www.easyjet.com/en/holidays/different-holiday-destinations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit www.easyjet.com/en/holidays to book your 2025/2026 package holiday at the best value.

Where will you land? Wowcher’s £199 beach holiday could take you to the Maldives (aff)

Not sure where to go on holiday? A new deal from Wowcher could make the decision for you – and potentially save you hundreds.

The Mystery Beach Holiday offer includes return flights and hotel accommodation for just £199 per person. You won’t know the destination until closer to departure, but options include the Maldives, Mauritius, St. Lucia and several other popular sunshine spots.

It’s a gamble, but for the price, many see it as a fun and affordable way to book a last-minute escape. Plus, the package covers everything major – you just turn up at the airport.

Click here to see the full Wowcher offer and book your mystery holiday – availability is limited and these deals tend to go quickly.