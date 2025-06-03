America’s richest ZIP codes revealed in new study

American home

New research has revealed the most expensive places to buy a house in the US, with Atherton, California’s 94027 ZIP code ranking number one.

Experts in bathroom and kitchen remodels at Oakridge Remodels analysed Zillow home value data for over 26,000 ZIP codes in the US. They found the average home value in each of these ZIP codes to reveal which are the most expensive.

Atherton, California’s 94027 ZIP code ranks number one, with an average home value of $6,971,899. This is 2,164% higher than the national average home value of $307,913.

Beverly Hills, California’s 90210 ZIP code is second, with an average home cost of $5,001,755, which is 1,524% higher than the US average.

Sagaponack, New York’s 11962 ZIP code is next, with an average home value of $4,887,128. This is 1,487% higher than the average home value across the US.

Woody Creek, Colorado’s 81656 ZIP code places fourth, with the average home valued at $4,693,995, 1,424% higher than the national average.

Miami Beach, Florida’s 33109 ZIP code comes fifth, with homes in the area costing $4,502,031 on average, which is 1,362% more than the average across the US.

The 02199 ZIP code in Boston, Massachusetts, takes sixth place, with an average house price of $4,208,610, followed by the 90402 ZIP codein Santa Monica, California, which has an average home value of $4,049,744.

The 94022 ZIP code in Los Altos, California, and the 93108 ZIP code in Montecito, California, rank eighth and ninth, with average home values of $4,031,443 and $3,875,236, respectively.

Medina, Washington’s 98039 ZIP code rounds off the top ten, with the average home valued at $3,857,949.

On the other hand, the cheapest ZIP code is Flint, Michigan’s 48505, with an average home value of $23,660. This is 92% lower than the average house price in the US ($307,913).

Arthur Taylor, founder of Oakridge Remodels, commented on the findings:

“It is interesting to see which ZIP codes have the highest home prices, especially with such a high presence of California’s ZIP codes in the ranking. The state has a high demand for luxury real estate, home to some of the richest people in the US, from CEOs to A-list celebrities.

“This research highlights how much location can impact home prices, and which areas are the richest and most exclusive in the US.”

