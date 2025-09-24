Amilla Maldives awarded EarthCheck Gold Certification for its ongoing commitment to sustainability

Amilla Maldives

Naturally lush island resort, Amilla Maldives has once again earned industry-leading recognition for its continued commitment to sustainability, achieving Gold Certification from EarthCheck. This latest award represents the resort’s completion of the five-year pathway to Gold Certification, following four consecutive years of Silver Certification and rigorous auditing.

The leading scientific benchmarking certification group for travel and tourism, recognised by travellers, brands and destinations worldwide, EarthCheck’s science-based and people-focused accreditation process showcases the sustainability pathway, empowering travellers to make well-informed choices on their tourism experiences.

At Amilla Maldives, sustainability is seamlessly woven into each aspect of island life. Guests are welcomed with a reusable silicone Rolla Bottle, designed for use throughout their stay and beyond; the resort employs reusable food boxes, bags, and clothing made from ocean-bound plastic; while each villa is equipped with refillable, PCR-packaged, vegan-friendly luxury amenities from cult Swedish brand 16-19 and Dutch social enterprise Marie-Stella Maris.

The resort’s Homegrown@Amilla initiatives nurture 40 different types of produce, which is planted, cultivated and grown across 58 acres of the island’s natural green spaces, supplying Amilla’s kitchens with ingredients such as leafy greens, herbs, vegetables, and bananas. The resort’s chicken coop, ‘Cluckingham Palace’, also contributes by consuming fruit and vegetable offcuts, helping to reduce food waste while supplying fresh eggs. Complementing these efforts, Homemade@Amilla offers island-crafted organic products, from soaps, muscle relief oil, lip balm, bath salts, coconut oils and scrubs, and bathtub tea, to kombucha, nut milks, and bread.

To meet the island’s water needs, Amilla Maldives taps into a deep-water bore, which is naturally lower in salinity and requires significantly less energy to desalinate. Once purified, the water is re-mineralised and served in glass bottles or refilled into guests’ reusable Rolla Bottles.

Championing biodiversity through conservation partnerships, the resort has embarked on a collaboration with the University of Auckland to GPS-tag and ring white-tailed tropicbirds. The initiative enables researchers to monitor feeding patterns, identify individual birds and track their behaviour as well as migratory patterns. As of June 2025, a total of 100 nests have been recorded on the island, showcasing the positive impact of these efforts on long-term habitat preservation and the survival of future generations of white-tailed tropicbirds.

Through its partnership with Maldives Resilient Reefs, Amilla deepens its commitment to preserving the vibrant local marine ecosystem. Supporting restoration of local reef health in the Baa Atoll, 300 coral frames have been planted using reef stars in both compact and loose designs, helping to attract schools of fish to return, providing vital structure, and restoring vibrant coral cover. The resort also sources reef fish for its restaurants directly from local fishermen who in turn receive higher returns for following sustainable fishing practices. By collaborating with the Atoll Marine Centre, Amilla aids turtle conservation efforts via monitoring of nesting habits; population studies; and rescue and rehabilitation initiatives.

Focused on minimising waste, Amilla has established a dedicated waste management facility under its ‘UN(do) the harm’ initiative. Designed around the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle, the facility houses a glass crusher, incinerator, composter, and compactor — ensuring waste is processed responsibly.

Earlier this year, Amilla Maldives was one of only five Maldivian resorts to be included in Forbes Travel Guide’s VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality 2025 programme, while the resort and its Javvu Spa were also honoured in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, underscoring Amilla’s thoughtful commitment to excellence across every aspect of the guest experience.

For further information and reservations visit www.amilla.com.