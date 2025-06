Anxious driving on the rise - Nerve-busting tips revealed

“Driving anxiety is more common than many people realise, affecting both new and experienced drivers alike."

A rise in anxious drivers across England has led to experts sharing their top tips on how to stay calm behind the wheel.

New search engine has revealed a rise in people searching for terms like ‘Driving Anxiety’, ‘Nervous Driving’, and ‘Worried about Driving’, and 450 related keywords over the past few years.

Rod Mitchel, from RTA Law who conducted the research, said: “Driving anxiety is more common than many people realise, affecting both new and experienced drivers alike.

“It can make even short journeys feel overwhelming, but the good news is that it’s entirely manageable with the right approach.

“Whether it's fear of traffic, past incidents, or a lack of confidence, small, gradual steps can help you regain control and feel more comfortable behind the wheel.”

Rod shared his top tips for tackling driving anxiety.

Drive with a friend

"Having a trusted friend or family member in the car can make a huge difference. Their presence offers reassurance, and they can help you stay calm if you start to feel anxious.”

Start small and build up

"Don't pressure yourself to take on long or difficult drives straight away. Begin with short, familiar routes and gradually extend the distance as your confidence grows.”

Drive at quieter times

"If heavy traffic makes you nervous, try driving early in the morning or late at night when the roads are quieter. This allows you to practice without the added stress of congestion, helping you build confidence in a more controlled environment."

Use calming techniques

"Simple relaxation techniques, like deep breathing or listening to soothing music, can help keep nerves in check. If you feel overwhelmed, take a break, pull over somewhere safe, and reset before continuing."

Know your rights and responsibilities

"Understanding the rules of the road and what to do in different driving situations can boost confidence. Many drivers worry about making mistakes, but knowing your legal rights and responsibilities can provide extra peace of mind."

“With patience and practice, driving anxiety can be overcome.

“Taking small, manageable steps and seeking support where needed will help you feel more in control and comfortable on the road.”